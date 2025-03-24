Everyone's favorite Hallmark romance drama is coming back for more!

When we mention wholesome and feel-good series, which shows come to mind first? I can think of a few right away. I think of shows like Gilmore Girls, When Calls the Heart, Sweet Magnolias, Virgin River, Heartland, Grace & Frankie, The Middle etc. Well, one of these shows just mentioned has received some exciting news. When Calls the Heart, everyone's favorite Hallmark romance drama, has been announced to return for more!

No, we're not joking around! On March 23, Hallmark Channel renewed the long-running drama series for a thirteenth season. This renewal was announced on Sunday when the When Calls the Heart season 12 finale was airing. But let's be honest. Is anyone really surprised by this show's renewal? We definitely aren't! The drama series has been a fan favorite for years with its heartwarming storytelling and loveable characters. It has become a beloved staple of Hallmark's programming and has continued to thrive. I doubt the TV network would want to cancel this show when it’s consistently one of the most watched and talked about series on their lineup.

It's easy to imagine When Calls the Heart continuing for many more seasons, and even Hallmark Media's SVP of Programming, Samantha DiPippo, seems to share that sentiment. In a statement about the renewal for season 13, DiPippo expressed her thoughts on the show's bright future.

"Hearties are far more than a fan-base — they are a connected community, as loyal and supportive as the characters of Hope Valley. It is an honor to tell stories of hope, resilience, humor and romance that continue to resonate with millions of viewers for twelve seasons and beyond.”

I mean, look at the family drama series Heartland. That show has similarities with When Calls the Heart in its tone, themes, and focus on family and love, and it's been running for over 16 seasons. When Calls the Heart seems to be headed in the same direction, and we're looking forward to staying on this journey and seeing how the storylines continue to unfold.

All that has been revealed so far about When Calls the Heart season 13 is its release year and who will be returning. The thirteenth season is confirmed to start airing on Hallmark sometime in 2026, with Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Jack Wagner, Chris McNally, Pascale Hutton, and Kavan Smith all set to reprise their respective roles.

The complete twelfth season can be streamed on Peacock or Hallmark+ with a subscription. The drama series takes place in the early 20th century and centers around Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton, a young schoolteacher who moves to the small frontier town of Hope Valley, where she forms deep connections with the community while navigating love, friendship, and challenges.

In the latest installment, romance blossomed between Elizabeth and Mountie Nathan Grant. Meanwhile, Rosemary Coulter and retired Mountie Bill Avery joined forces once again to unravel the mystery of a train robbery. Of course, there's much more that went on in the new season. If you haven't already, make sure to catch up on all the drama before When Calls the Heart season 13 premieres on Hallmark next year!