Everything coming to Disney+ in February 2026 (Full release calendar)

Whether you’re in the mood for something light-hearted to watch with the kids, or you need a fun period drama, Disney+ has you covered throughout the month of February. We have the full list, so you can check out when something interesting is coming to get it in the diary.

While February is the month of love, Disney+ is focusing more on a mixture of fun, history, and mystery. There are a few reality shows to get ready for, and in good ol’ fashion Disney way, there are cartoons for the kids to enjoy.

Notable mentions on Disney+ in February 2026

The start of the month is going to be a lot of fun for both kids and adults, with the arrival of The Muppet Show. Yes, there are new adventures with Kermit, Miss Piggy, and all of their beloved friends. This is a special event, featuring a mixture of music, comedy, and more. Oh, and Sabrina Carpenter will guest star.

While a Hulu Original, The Artful Dodger season 2 will also arrive on Disney+. This is getting everyone ready for the merging of the two streamers, but you will likely need the Hulu addition to be able to watch. The Artful Dodger returns, and this time, he’s in far more trouble. Inspector Boxer is hunting him down, while his love, Lady Belle, is on her own adventure of medicine.

Are you interested in the history of the Incas? Incas: The Rise and Fall focuses on the story of the civilization that still dazzles everyone. The Incas were able to conquer millions, but when they disappeared, all they left behind were the mysteries, and this series looks into many of them.

Calling all Hannah Montana fans! Disney+ will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series, bringing a full marathon of Hannah Montana, the movie, and Miley Cyrus’s concert. This is not to be missed if you’re looking for a little bit of nostalgia. Plus, there’s no way the kids won’t love the world of Hannah Montana and her dual life.

For the younger kids in the house, Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess will debut on Disney+. This is likely something they’ve already watched on Disney Junior, but it’s the first time it’s been available on streaming, and you know they want to relive the magic.

Full release calendar of Disney+ in February 2026

Wednesday, Feb. 4

Ancient Aliens season 17

The Muppet Show

We Call It Imagineering

Saturday, Feb. 7

Engineering Europe

Tuesday, Feb. 10

The Artful Dodger season 2

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Hey, A.J.!

Friday, Feb. 13

Incas: The Rise and Fall

Arranged season 1

Cartoonified! With Phineas and Ferb: Shorts

Saturday, Feb. 14

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts season 7

Tuesday, Feb. 17

RoboGobo season 2

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Armorsaurs

Dead Girl Summer

History’s Greatest Mysteries season 6

A Roommate to Die For

A Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush

Storage Wars season 16

Trapped in Her Dorm Room

Thursday, Feb. 19

Hannah Montana marathon

Thursday, Feb. 26

Inside the CIA: Secrets and Spies

Friday, Feb. 27

Ancient Autopsy: Mysteries of the Dead season 1

Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force

Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess

Saturday, Feb. 28