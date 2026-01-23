Everything coming to Paramount+ in February 2026 (Full release calendar)

Another month is almost here, and that means the streamers are revealing their plans. Paramount+ has a month packed with new content, whether you’re in the mood for a new series or a movie. Make sure you have a notepad and pen to make a list of all the releases in February 2026 that catch your fancy.

Like with every month, new shows that air on CBS will stream the following day on Paramount+. February sees the return of the likes of FBI and Matlock, and it will also bring new shows like CIA, so you’ll definitely want to prepare for an action-packed month.

(L-R): Shola Adewusi as Billlie, Dawn French as Debbie and Heather Seymour as Jean in Can You Keep A Secret?, episode 2, season 1, 2026. Photo Credit: Alistair Heap/Big Talk Studios/BBC/Paramount+

Notable arrivals on Paramount+ in February 2026

There are a few notable mentions as we go through the month, and one of those is Can You Keep a Secret?, a new six-part comedy series that follows a domineering granny who decides to fake her husband’s death for the insurance money. However, is the law really her biggest threat? Something that is going to draw many people in is the fact that Dawn French is in the lead!

If you’re looking for something for the younger members of the family, PAW Patrol season 11 will arrive during the month. This is a great show that’s filled with life lessons, whether it’s about team work, respect, or friendships.

Another Paramount+ Original to look out for is Dreaming Whilst Black, which is a dramedy about ambition and integrity. Kwabena is a Black British filmmaker, who is determined to make his dream come to life. When he’s offered the chance to helm a “color-blind” historical drama, he realizes that his dream may be more complicated than he ever thought.

This is the month of many CBS returns, but there’s a new series to look out for. CIA will premiere on CBS on Monday, Feb. 23, and it will land on Paramount+ the following day (Tuesday, Feb. 24). The series stars Tom Ellis as a CIA operative who ends up forced to work with a by-the-book FBI agent, but can their clashing personalities help to get the job done?

Everything coming to Paramount+ in February 2026

February 1

UFC Unleashed (season 1)

UFC Ultimate Knockouts (season 1)

A Night At The Roxbury

A Walk on the Moon

Almost Famous

American Assassin

American Beauty

American Gigolo

Amistad

Anything Else

Ashby

Ask The Dust

Bad News Bears (2005)

Bang Bang

Becoming Jane

Blue Eyed Girl

Boomerang

Bottom of the 9th

Boudica: Queen of War

Bounce

Boys And Girls

Bride & Prejudice

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones's Diary

Call Me By Your Name

Changeland

Cinema Paradiso

Cloverfield

Down to Earth (2001)

Down To You

Due Justice

Eagle vs Shark

Ella Enchanted

Emma (1996)

End of Sentence

Face/Off

Fear

Forces Of Nature

Four Letters of Love

Frida

Get Rich or Die Tryin'

Grease

Grease 2

Hardball

Harlem Nights

Heatwave

Here Comes the Boom

Hotel Artemis

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Used to Go Here

Jane Eyre (1996)

Jersey Girl

Just Like Heaven

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me

Kindred

Kiss The Girls

Like Water for Chocolate

Lilies Not for Me

Losing Isaiah

Love, Rosie

Marshall

Marshmallow

Match Point

Old Guy

Our Friend

Persona

Pretty Red Dress

Queen & Slim

Regarding Us

Roman Holiday

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Run

Runaway Bride

Sabrina (1995)

Save the Last Dance

Seaside

Shakespeare in Love

She's All That

Shrink

Sixteen Candles

Superstar

Team America: World Police

The Argument

The Beldham

The Best of Me

The Foreigner

The Godfather

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

The Godfather Part II

The Golden Child

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Hurricane

The Longshots

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Outlaws

The Prince and Me

The Prophecy

The Romantics

The Rugrats Movie

The Saint (1997)

The Score

The Silent Planet

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Stepford Wives (2004)

The To Do List

The Violent Heart

The Virgin Suicides

The Wood

The Words

The Yards

Til Death Do Us Part

To Catch a Thief

Us

Vampire in Brooklyn

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

February 2

The Reader

February 4

Air Disasters season 23

68 Kill

February 11

How Did They Fix That? Season 4

February 12

Can You Keep a Secret?

February 13

Coldwater

February 15

Mother’s Day

February 18

PAW Patrol season 11

Wild Boys: Strangers in Town

February 20

Dreaming Whilst Black season 2

February 24

CIA

DMV season 1 (return)

FBI season 8 (return)

The Neighborhood season 8 (return)

February 26

Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans

February 27

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 (return)

Ghosts season 5 (return)

Matlock season 2 (return)

Elsbeth season 3 (return)

February 28