Everything coming to Paramount+ in February 2026 (Full release calendar)

Another month is almost here, and that means the streamers are revealing their plans. Paramount+ has a month packed with new content, whether you’re in the mood for a new series or a movie. Make sure you have a notepad and pen to make a list of all the releases in February 2026 that catch your fancy.
Like with every month, new shows that air on CBS will stream the following day on Paramount+. February sees the return of the likes of FBI and Matlock, and it will also bring new shows like CIA, so you’ll definitely want to prepare for an action-packed month.
Notable arrivals on Paramount+ in February 2026
There are a few notable mentions as we go through the month, and one of those is Can You Keep a Secret?, a new six-part comedy series that follows a domineering granny who decides to fake her husband’s death for the insurance money. However, is the law really her biggest threat? Something that is going to draw many people in is the fact that Dawn French is in the lead!
If you’re looking for something for the younger members of the family, PAW Patrol season 11 will arrive during the month. This is a great show that’s filled with life lessons, whether it’s about team work, respect, or friendships.
Another Paramount+ Original to look out for is Dreaming Whilst Black, which is a dramedy about ambition and integrity. Kwabena is a Black British filmmaker, who is determined to make his dream come to life. When he’s offered the chance to helm a “color-blind” historical drama, he realizes that his dream may be more complicated than he ever thought.
This is the month of many CBS returns, but there’s a new series to look out for. CIA will premiere on CBS on Monday, Feb. 23, and it will land on Paramount+ the following day (Tuesday, Feb. 24). The series stars Tom Ellis as a CIA operative who ends up forced to work with a by-the-book FBI agent, but can their clashing personalities help to get the job done?
Everything coming to Paramount+ in February 2026
February 1
- UFC Unleashed (season 1)
- UFC Ultimate Knockouts (season 1)
- A Night At The Roxbury
- A Walk on the Moon
- Almost Famous
- American Assassin
- American Beauty
- American Gigolo
- Amistad
- Anything Else
- Ashby
- Ask The Dust
- Bad News Bears (2005)
- Bang Bang
- Becoming Jane
- Blue Eyed Girl
- Boomerang
- Bottom of the 9th
- Boudica: Queen of War
- Bounce
- Boys And Girls
- Bride & Prejudice
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
- Bridget Jones's Baby
- Bridget Jones's Diary
- Call Me By Your Name
- Changeland
- Cinema Paradiso
- Cloverfield
- Down to Earth (2001)
- Down To You
- Due Justice
- Eagle vs Shark
- Ella Enchanted
- Emma (1996)
- End of Sentence
- Face/Off
- Fear
- Forces Of Nature
- Four Letters of Love
- Frida
- Get Rich or Die Tryin'
- Grease
- Grease 2
- Hardball
- Harlem Nights
- Heatwave
- Here Comes the Boom
- Hotel Artemis
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- I Used to Go Here
- Jane Eyre (1996)
- Jersey Girl
- Just Like Heaven
- Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
- Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me
- Kindred
- Kiss The Girls
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Lilies Not for Me
- Losing Isaiah
- Love, Rosie
- Marshall
- Marshmallow
- Match Point
- Old Guy
- Our Friend
- Persona
- Pretty Red Dress
- Queen & Slim
- Regarding Us
- Roman Holiday
- Rugrats Go Wild
- Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
- Run
- Runaway Bride
- Sabrina (1995)
- Save the Last Dance
- Seaside
- Shakespeare in Love
- She's All That
- Shrink
- Sixteen Candles
- Superstar
- Team America: World Police
- The Argument
- The Beldham
- The Best of Me
- The Foreigner
- The Godfather
- The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
- The Godfather Part II
- The Golden Child
- The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
- The Hurricane
- The Longshots
- The Original Kings of Comedy
- The Outlaws
- The Prince and Me
- The Prophecy
- The Romantics
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Saint (1997)
- The Score
- The Silent Planet
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Stepford Wives (2004)
- The To Do List
- The Violent Heart
- The Virgin Suicides
- The Wood
- The Words
- The Yards
- Til Death Do Us Part
- To Catch a Thief
- Us
- Vampire in Brooklyn
- What's Eating Gilbert Grape
- Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
February 2
- The Reader
February 4
- Air Disasters season 23
- 68 Kill
February 11
- How Did They Fix That? Season 4
February 12
- Can You Keep a Secret?
February 13
- Coldwater
February 15
- Mother’s Day
February 18
- PAW Patrol season 11
- Wild Boys: Strangers in Town
February 20
- Dreaming Whilst Black season 2
February 24
- CIA
- DMV season 1 (return)
- FBI season 8 (return)
- The Neighborhood season 8 (return)
February 26
- Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans
February 27
- Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 (return)
- Ghosts season 5 (return)
- Matlock season 2 (return)
- Elsbeth season 3 (return)
February 28
- Boston Blue season 1 (return)
- Fire Country season 4 (return)
- Sheriff Country season 1 (return)
