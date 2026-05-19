Everything The Boys needs to address before season 5 finale

As The Boys season 5 finale inches closer, fans are worried that an hour-long conclusion just isn’t enough to wrap everything up. Despite mixed reception, viewers are eagerly awaiting the epic finale, which will either immortalize the most-loved chaotic superhero story of all time or etch its name alongside the likes of Game of Thrones and Stranger Things.

Having said that, The Boys has lots of ground to cover, from Butcher sealing the fate of every supe on Earth to the final showdown against Homelander. Although rumors are running high that the show is leaning towards a satirical end, fans can still hope that beneath all that unhinged humor, the series will address its glaring issues.

Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell) - Credit: Jasper Savage/Prime

Will Butcher still release the supe virus?

Besides the big reveal of who would be the one to axe Homelander, the million-dollar question is – will Butcher still release the virus? There’s a shot in The Boys season 5, episode 8 teaser that shows Billy holding the vial containing the virus. Therefore, it might be that he’s still hoping they’ll somehow strip Homelander of his powers (likely with Kimiko’s new powers) and then release the virus to close the supe chapter once and for all.

The finale might devote a large part of the episode to rebuilding Butcher’s original motive: killing all supes, no questions asked. He’s convinced that no human being with super abilities deserves to be left in the world, including himself and Ryan.

Ryan Butcher (Cameron Crovetti) in The Boys season 5. Courtesy of Prime Video.

Will Ryan choose his father again?

After taking a brutal beating from his father and enduring emotional neglect from Butcher, Ryan fled on his own, never to be seen again in any of the following episodes. However, his reappearance in episode 8’s trailer hints at a larger role in the final battle. It seems that Homelander will locate him and offer him a chance to choose a side for the last time. Ultimately, it comes down to whether Ryan will seek revenge or give in to the frenzy of his powers.

Fans remain curious about Ryan’s fate because, despite witnessing his father’s malicious behavior firsthand, he can still go either way. He may choose to stand with Butcher for the greater good, or perhaps the series will conveniently fall back on the “he can’t control his powers” argument — a particularly ironic route after Gen V spent two seasons on Marie learning to control her powers.

Kimiko Miyashiro (Karen Fukuhara), Frenchie (Tomer Capone) in The Boys season 5. Courtesy of Prime Video.

Will Kimiko use her new powers?

The Boys season 5, episode 7 ended with Frenchie’s death but also hinted at the success of their experiment. After Sister Sage’s help, it looked like the plan to replicate Soldier Boy’s powers worked because Kimiko survived and was fully healed at the end. However, the show has yet to confirm whether she gained the radiation blast ability, but more importantly, will she be able to use it?

One of the most plausible theories about the final battle is that Kimiko will be able to burn the V1 in Homelander, turning him human. It’s important for the finale to properly address the consequences of the experiment while also giving Kimiko’s character arc a meaningful conclusion.

Erin Moriarty (Annie January aka Starlight), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk) in The Boys season 5. Courtesy of Prime Video.

Will Starlight finally take her revenge on The Deep?

It’s safe to say that the only noteworthy thing Starlight has done in season 5 is blinding Homelander in episode 1. Other than that, she has been painstakingly underwhelming, whether it’s her character arc or personality. Understandably, being labeled a spawn of the devil can do that to a person, but The Boys really need her to rise to the occasion and redeem her storyline.

It seems she will finally get her long-awaited showdown with The Deep for tormenting her, but more than that, will the show finally clear her name? The finale needs to give Starlight some closure by exposing Homelander for tarnishing her image and being public enemy number one. The only ending Starlight truly deserves is one where her name is cleared and she gets to live peacefully with Hughie.

Antony Starr (Homelander) - Credit: Prime

How will Homelander’s defeat decide the fate of the world?

Showrunner Eric Kripke has already confirmed that The Boys will not follow the typical larger-than-life finale trend. He has already hinted that the highly anticipated conclusion will be unexpected and terrifying. There’s a strong chance that the series might go for a satirical ending, something that truly defies the industry trend. However, even with a tight conclusion, the show should address the aftermath of Homelander’s defeat and survival diligently.

Will the world truly be rid of all evil if Homelander and other supes were to fall, or will the idea that birthed Homelander live on in the shape of Vought? Homelander’s character represents the darkest aspect of moral corruption, manipulation, and unaccountability – something that can be recreated if its source (Vought) survives.