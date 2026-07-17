Everything we know about Prime Video's Tomb Raider reboot

Video game adaptations have been an experimental bet, but they are finally moving towards something stable. From Resident Evil to the Silent Hill movies, countless video game franchises have seen their work come to life on the big screen, but only a few have managed to ace the formula seamlessly. However, the rules changed once streaming platforms entered the scene, raising the bar by striking a balance between commercially viable changes and faithful adaptations of the source material.

After Fallout’s overwhelming success, Prime Video is eyeing another major video game franchise for its next live-action venture. One of the world’s favorite adventurers will be making her streaming debut, with Sophia Turner embodying the fearless and gritty persona of Lara Croft.

Debuting in 1996, Tomb Raider has since produced a mix of a dozen mainline and spin-off titles, along with three on-screen adaptations. The new Tomb Raider series will be the fourth official entry in the live-action catalog, and here’s everything to know about it.

What is Prime Video’s Tomb Raider reboot about?

The original story follows a wealthy British heiress who goes on adventures around the world looking to solve ancient mysteries and retrieve important artifacts. Sometimes she protects these artifacts from falling into the wrong hands, during which she also encounters mythical creatures and life-threatening situations.

Due to reboots and spin-offs branching into various directions, the franchise doesn’t follow a single canon timeline. Therefore, it’s hard to predict which direction the live-action will take. There’s the main, or original, timeline, and then there are the reboots that have divided the franchise into three distinct timelines: The Original Era, the Legend Trilogy, and the Survivor Trilogy.

Nonetheless, the precedent set by recent video game adaptations like The Last of Us has shown that being unwaveringly faithful to the source material can sometimes be the best way to please the masses. However, an out-of-the-box, completely original approach can also be a game-changer, as in Fallout. The Amazon series used the popular video game’s backdrop but introduced original characters and storylines to create an experience that ultimately changed the perception of live action.

Therefore, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Tomb Raider was pushed in the same direction to avoid convoluting the already diversified timeline. According to former Amazon TV head Vernon Sanders, the new Tomb Raider series will not be a direct adaptation of the game; rather, it will likely feature fresh adventures. What’s more, there’s an impression that the show will not try to reinvent the titular character or explore stereotypes.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is spearheading the project, confirmed that the Amazon series will not be an origin story. This means we’ll see a seasoned Lara Croft, an established explorer and adventurer of her time. Moreover, Waller-Bridge’s personal attachment to the games has inspired her to incorporate elements of the classic Lara Croft persona, which will also resonate with original fans.

Who will be in the Tomb Raider series?

After Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, the next heroine to take up the iconic character will be none other than Sophie Turner. The 30-year-old actress made her name playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones and inheriting the bleak fate of Jean Grey in the X-Men franchise.

Unfortunately, Turner’s casting met its fair share of criticism from fans who felt the actress didn’t physically match Lara’s grit and fierceness. However, Turner has been nothing but positive about her role, claiming she is a longtime fan of the franchise and that it has been a dream come true. Luckily, when the viewers saw Turner rocking Lara Croft’s iconic look from the games, they felt hopeful and excited about her take on the character.

Alongside Turner, a multitude of talented and veteran actors have been added to the board for the upcoming series. In the supporting cast, we have Bill Paterson as the Croft family butler, Winston. Next up is Martin Bobb-Semple (One of Us Is Lying), who will play Lara Croft’s trusted friend and tech support, Zip. Last but not least, veteran actor Jason Isaacs will portray Lara’s uncle, Atlas de Mornay.

Amazon MGM Studios also confirmed other cast members who will play new characters in the franchise. The list includes stars like Sigourney Weaver (Evelyn Wallis), Celia Imrie (Francine), Juliette Motamed (Georgia), Jack Bannon (Gerry), August Wittgenstein (Lukas), and Paterson Joseph (Thomas Warner).

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2024

Prime Video's Tomb Raider series does not yet have a release date

It was confirmed last year that filming for Amazon’s Tomb Raider was expected to begin in January 2026. Although principal photography began on January 15, there’s still no official word on the exact release window for the new series. Unfortunately, news came in March that actress Sophie Turner sustained an injury that affected production for up to several months.

Having said that, with no release date yet revealed, it’s hard to say how much the delay would impact the final release window. In the meantime, fans can enjoy the vast and diverse universe of Lara Croft’s adventures, including the release of two new games: Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and Tomb Raider: Catalyst in 2026 and the following year.