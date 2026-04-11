Everything you need to know about The Punisher: One Last Kill

Fans of the Punisher are being treated this year. Not only does Frank Castle, played by Jon Bernthal, appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but he is also receiving his own television special in May.

Audiences will get to see the skull-wearing vigilante on their screens once more in this new episode. For lovers of the gun-toting antihero, the surge of new media will be a welcomed addition to Marvel's franchise.

But, what do we know about Punisher: One Last Kill? Admittedly, not too much. Disney is keeping this special close to their chest while still hinting at what could come. It's likely they don't want to give too much away about the special as it will relate to Castle's appearance in Brand New Day. A trailer was released on April 9, giving audiences a hint into what this special will be about.

(L-R): Curtis Hoyle (Jason R. Moore), Frank Castle / The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Nick (Nick Koumalatsos), and Colton (Colton Hill) in Marvel’s THE PUNISHER: ONE LAST KILL, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel. © 2026 Marvel. All Rights Reserved. | Marve

What is The Punisher: One Last Kill about?

In the official trailer released by Disney, Frank Castle seems haunted by his past, with his friends and past ghosts flashing in and out of sight. Castle's deceased family is still heavy on his mind, with a shot of him sitting by his daughter's grave. There's another young girl present in this special who supposedly gets kidnapped. The parallels between his own daughter and this young girl are evident, and likely will motivate Castle to fight to save her. The trailer is bloody and violent, as in line with The Punisher, and it's likely that the main themes of loss and revenge will still be present in this special. Frank dons his bod armor with the painted skull, showing the viewers that he has fully returned to himself as The Punisher.

As mentioned before, this special will likely revolve around Frank's attempt to save the young girl, who serves as a stand in for the daughter he lost. His violent war against crime in New York will lead him to continue his dark path for justice, and he'll regain the purpose he once had in avenging his family. It will likely lead into Spider-Man: Brand New Day with Frank fully accepting his role in life as the antihero, working to make New York safer with his more drastic measures.

The Punisher: One Last Kill will be available to stream on Disney+ on May 12, 2026.

Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) in Marvel Television's DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Giovanni Rufino. © 2025 MARVEL. | Marve

Who is The Punisher?

First appearing in 1974, the Punisher is an antihero created by Marvel comics. After the death of his wife and children, the U.S. Marine Corps veteran wages war against the mob in New York City. His brutal violence and iconic skull symbol made him a fan favorite for comic readers. He would occasionally team up with other heroes like Daredevil, Spider-Man, Black Widow, and the Thunderbolts, but Punisher often stayed solitary in his efforts against crime. While his efforts might be for the good of the city, the Punisher's violent measures often conflict with the ideologies of other heroes.

Jon Bernthal's portrayal of the Punisher appeared in Daredevil season 2, which aired in 2016. The following year, Bernthal reprised the character in a 2 season spin off show dedicated to Frank Castle's story. In 2025, Castle appeared in Daredevil: Born Again season 1, but remains absent from season 2. His special, set to release on May 12, 2026, could serve as a reintroduction to audiences before he appears in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Marvel's The Punisher- Credit: Jessica Miglio/Netflix | Marve

Should you watch The Punisher (2017) before One Last Kill?

It's not strictly necessary to watch the original Punisher show before this new special, but it might enhance your experience. The special will likely fill you in on what you need to know about the character, so newer audiences can step into the show without issue.

That being said, revisiting Frank Castle's other appearances might add to the emotional weight of this television special. Punisher's first appearance in Daredevil season 2 did a wonderful job at exploring the tragic loss of his family, with Punisher (2017) diving deeper into his revenge. The Punisher show focuses on how far Castle is willing to go to heal, in whatever way that means for him. Driven by pain and loss, Frank Castle finds himself falling further into his revenge schemes, even when it seems he might finally be able to escape it.

Additionally, it's likely that there might guest appearances from the original show in this special, such as Frank's close friend, Curtis Hoyle. It might be beneficial to refresh your memory on the character before diving into the special in May.

Watch The Punisher: One Last Kill on Disney+ on May 12, 2026!