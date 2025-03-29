3 exciting new updates on A Man on the Inside season 2 we just learned

Netflix has been on fire when it comes to original comedy series with new hits like Nobody Wants This, Running Point, and A Man on the Inside. All three star A-listers in the leading roles and all three are coming back for second seasons! As we get closer to A Man on the Inside season 2 beginning filming, a bunch of exciting updates have just increased our anticipation.

A Man on the Inside stars Ted Danson as Charles Nieuwendyk a retired college professor and recent widower, who answers an ad to go uncover in a nursing home for a private investigator. The mystery-comedy series comes from Danson's The Good Place boss Mike Schur and earned the star Golden Globe and Screen Actor's Guild Award nominations for his performance.

Thankfully, the second season has been confirmed to release sometime in 2025 and not make us wait longer than a year in between seasons. Looks like the show will be holding true to that promise as a new casting update reveals both when production kicks off and where Charles' next case will take him. Check out the three latest season 2 updates you might have missed and need to know!

A Man on the Inside. Ted Danson as Charles in episode 102 of A Man on the Inside | Cr. Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix © 2024

Filming begins in April 2025

Perhaps the most sought after update for any television series, everyone wants to know when, when, when. When does filming start? When is the release date? Well, we can answer one of those questions thanks to Variety, as the outlet revealed that A Man on the Inside season 2 begins filming in April 2025 for a planned shoot throughout the spring into mid-summer.

The second season is said to begin filming on April 21 and wrap by July 20. The three-month shoot for season 2 takes place in Los Angeles. Following production's wrap in July, post-production will begin and last for several months, which will bring us to a predicted release date sometime in the fall, most likely again in late November as with the first season.

Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen - LA Regional Food Bank's "A Million Reasons" Celebration | Elyse Jankowski/GettyImages

Mary Steenburgen joined the season 2 cast

The first bit of thrilling cast news for A Man on the Inside season 2 arrived on March 28 with the addition of Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Mary Steenburgen, who also happens to be Ted Danson's real-life wife of 30 years. She will play Mona Margadoff, "a former musician who factors heavily in the case Charles is trying to solve," according to Netflix's press release.

As of this writing, additional casting announcements haven't been made, but there are expected to be some changes to the cast since the setting will be changing from the retirement home in season 1. However, we can expect to see two familiar faces back in Charles' world for sure: Lilah Richcreek Estrada as Julie the detective and Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Charles' daughter Emily.

A Man on the Inside. (L to R) Ted Danson as Charles, Lilah Richcreek Estrada as Julie in episode 101 of A Man on the Inside | Cr. Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix © 2024

Charles' new case setting revealed

Since the retirement home case was closed by the end of season 1 and Charles accepted a new case with Julie, A Man on the Inside season 2 will take our hero to a brand new location. The season finale didn't reveal this location, only that Julie must rely on Charles' help with the case. According to Deadline, Charles will be going undercover at a liberal arts college in season 2.

As a former college engineering professor, Charles will be right at home for this investigation, especially since he started guest lecturing toward the end of the eight-episode first season. One of those scenes featured a cameo from Danson's The Good Place costar D'Arcy Carden. (Maybe she'll come back?!) Somehow, Steenburgen's character will be involved in the case. Hmmm... Any early theories yet?

Watch A Man on the Inside only on Netflix.