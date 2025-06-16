Faith-based drama series It's Not Like That gets exciting cast update from Amazon

Amazon MGM studios is making headway on its upcoming faith-based drama series It’s Not Like That. We already knew Erinn Hayes, Scott Foley, and J.R. Ramirez would be part of the cast, and now five more have joined as series regulars.

This is going to be a series for veteran actors and newcomers to the scene. Three new stars are joining the series, which is exciting for them to land a series on such a large platform.

Caleb Baumann and Cary Christopher among new cast in It’s Not Like That

Parish fans will be excited to see Caleb Baumann back on their screens. Cary Christopher from Days of Our Lives has also landed a series regular role. The three newcomers are Leven Miranda, Cassidy Paul, and Liv Lendell.

Miranda, Paul, and Christopher will take on the roles of Flora, Penelope, and Justin respectively, and they are the children of Scott Foley’s character Malcolm. Baumann and Lindell are playing Merritt and Casey, the children of Erinn Hayes’ character, Lori.

You’ll recognized Baumann from Parish, but he has also appeared in Doom Patrol, Raven’s Home, and Grey’s Anatomy, as well as performing on stage at several Atlanta theater productions, according to Deadline.

Christopher is best known as Thomas DiMera on Days of Our Lives, but you may also remember his name from the streaming series Mr. Mom. He was just three in that breakout role! You’ll also be able to see him in another upcoming Prime Video series, Spider-Noir, and he’s appeared in the likes of NCIS, The Rookie, and Station 19.

What is It’s Not Like That about?

Hayes will take on the role of a woman who is freshly divorced and struggling to raise her two teens. Her ex-husband, David, will step into the show as he is played by Ramirez. Meanwhile, Malcolm is a recently widowed minister with his three children. The two adults are navigating a changed world as single people, while also figuring out what is best for their children.

Of course, there’s sure to be romance in all of this. Lori and Malcolm used to do everything together when they were younger, and their families still have a connection. They always say that love blossoms when you least expect it, and this is surely going to be when Lori and Malcolm least expect it.

This is a faith-based series, with Foley playing a minister. That is sure to come up, as he tackles with grief and preaching to his followers about the love of God.

There is still no word on when It’s Not Like That will premiere, but our eyes are on it.

It’s Not Like That will stream on Prime Video.