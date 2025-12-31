Fallout season 2 episode 3 recap: Macaulay Culkin's character is finally revealed

Since Fallout announced that Macaulay Culkin had joined the series, we wanted to know more. Well, we just had to wait until Fallout season 2 episode 3 to get the details.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS from Fallout season 2 episode 3.

The episode continues with clips from the past, as we learn a little more about who Cooper Howard was before the bombs dropped. It’s more and more clear that he was similar to Lucy MacLean, and maybe that’s why he’s so connected to her in the present day. However, there are also more questions about what he’ll do about Dr. Robert House.

During the Fallout season 2 premiere, he was asked to kill House by Moldaver. Well, she didn’t say it outright, but the implication was there. However, we know that he doesn’t achieve that, but was that out of choice or just a failed mission?

The past doesn’t give us too many ideas, but it’s clear he doesn’t know who the real House is. While at an honoring ceremony for Charlie, he runs into House in the bathroom, who definitely knows who Cooper is — although that’s not surprising considering he’s a movie star. Does House know what Cooper is being asked to do?

Ella Purnell in FALLOUT SEASON 2. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Lucy fails in her mission to help on Fallout season 2 episode 3

In the present day, we pick up with Lucy taking the woman she saved back to her people, who we briefly met at the end of Fallout season 2 episode 2. It doesn’t quite go to plan, though. We find out that the group is called The Legion, and, as Lucy is quick to point out, they’re dressed as Romans, but they use a lot of German terminology. It looks like they have some of their history mixed up, but they don’t care.

This is where we get to meet Culkin’s character. He’s the speaker for The Legion, and he is not happy with Lucy trying to speak to the Kaiser herself. That’s not the way to do things.

They kill the woman Lucy saved, and then they decide what to do with Lucy. As she realizes that the former Kaiser died, and now the camp is split into two factions. They can’t get to the body of the former Kaiser to find out who he named his heir, so Lucy offers to negotiate a peace that will allow them to do that. They’re not interested in that, and they put her on a cross instead.

Dallas Goldtooth (Charles Whiteknife) and Walton Goggins (Cooper Howard) in FALLOUT SEASON 2 Photo Credit: Lorenzo Sisti / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

The Ghoul goes to save Lucy…again

Back at the abandoned hospital, The Ghoul has to cut out the infection from the scorpion in his leg. It’s the only way to survive, and now he can be on his way. He needs to save Lucy first, though, and he finds her at The Legion’s camp on the cross.

Now, he could just leave her, but we all know that The Ghoul sees something in Lucy that reminds him of his past, and he wants to keep her close. This is more than just a Hank connection. So, he decides to head out for help, which happens to take him to a house where a robot called Victor is hanging out. The robot has been alone for some time and says he’s scrambled a little, so he doesn’t remember what happened in the past.

The Ghoul decides to head out to find the remaining members of the New California Republic, only to find out that there are just two of them left. They believe that the rest of their army is out there thriving, and they refuse to believe that they’re the only ones left. If there are others, we’ve never come across them on Fallout.

Realizing he’s on his own, The Ghoul takes some C4 and heads back to The Legion, where he walks in to make a negotiation. He offers up the location for the remnants of the NCR in return for Lucy, which after a bit of a debate, they offer.

Well, as they’re celebrating, The Ghoul and Lucy wait outside of the camp. What are they waiting for? Only for an explosion to happen. Of course, The Ghoul was going to plant the bombs first, because he’d seen the two factions. They’ll blame each other and start a civil war.

Aaron Moten (Maximus) in FALLOUT SEASON 2. Photo Credit: Lorenzo Sisti / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Maximum goes out with Xander from the Commonwealth

Speaking of civil war, the Brotherhood factions decide to leave after coming together on Fallout season 2 episode 2. They’re not getting into a war with the Commonwealth, and they encourage Quintus to give up the cold fusion relic to the Commonwealth. Of course, he doesn’t want to do that, and Maximus questions why they don’t just kill Xander to get rid of him. That would definitely start a war.

As Quintus decides what to do, Maximum and Xander end up chatting, with Xander suggesting they go out for a ride. Along the way, they get a notification of robots around, and so, they touch down to take them out. Maximus gets a chance to see all the gadgets that Xander and the Commonwealth have, which makes him jealous of his own situation, but he also gets to have some fun with them. Xander is more than happy to share.

Maybe Xander will regret that decision, though. After taking out the two robots, it turns out that they’re in a soda factory, and not just any soda factory. We learn on Fallout season 2 episode 3 that Thaddius and rounded up a bunch of children — human and ghouls — and made them work for him. This is the factory that Maximus and Xander have stumbled into, and Xander has a black-and-white view of the situation. He must kill the “abominations.”

They’re just children, though, and Maximus refuses to let that happen. And so, he kills Xander, definitely igniting a war!

Uh oh!

Fallout airs on Wednesdays on Prime Video.