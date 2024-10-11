A fan-favorite and iconic Jane Austen adaptation might be coming to Netflix
One of the all-time best Jane Austen books may be getting a new version on Netflix! Over 200 years after her death, the author is as beloved as ever. Generations have grown up on her novels, which were ahead of their time, exploring issues of feminism, class, and some wonderful romances. In just six books, Austen made herself a literary icon who’s influenced countless writers since.
Not surprisingly, adaptations of Austen’s works have been plentiful. There have even been adaptations of her two posthumous novels, Northanger Abbey and Persuasion and her unfinished book Sanditon.
Trying to narrow down the best Austen works is difficult as many will cite Sense and Sensibility, which was adapted into a 1995 film directed by Ang Lee and starring Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet, with Thompson also writing the script, earning her an Oscar. Yet, to many, the topper of Austen’s works is Pride and Prejudice.
According to Deadline, Netflix is working on a new adaptation of the book. It comes from Everything I Know About Love creator Dolly Alderton, who is writing the scripts. It should be noted that so far, this is still in development, meaning there's a chance the series might not even make it to our screens and may not be green lit to stream on Netflix.
This would be Netflix’s first Austen adaptation since 2022’s Persuasion, starring Dakota Johnson. Again, this is in the planning stages, so obviously, no casting has been announced yet. It’s unsure just how faithful to the original material this may be. After all, a highlight of the 1995 series starring Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth was a segment not in the book of Darcy taking a swim, and the sight of a soaking-wet Firth instantly made the man an international heartthrob.
A limited series is the best way to go with the book, to get all the plotlines and nuances and if they get the right actors, it can be terrific. Even though there have been so many versions of Pride and Prejudice already, Netflix may be able to put a new spin on this masterpiece.
The book focuses on one of Austen’s most loved creations, Elizabeth Bennett, one of five daughters. As only a male can inherit money and an estate, the Bennett parents try to find the right suitors for their daughters. Elizabeth is notable for her rather arrogant attitude, dismissing the idea of marriage at all, only to be drawn to the handsome Mr. Darcy.
The novel has seen scores of adaptations, notably a 1940 film with Greer Garson and Laurence Oliver; a 2005 movie with Kiera Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen; and several British mini-series'. It’s also inspired films like Bridget Jones’ Diary, Bride & Prejudice and the wild Pride & Prejudice & Zombies.
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about a potential, new Pride and Prejudice series on Netflix!