Fans of The Office are curious but wary of The Paper

A new sitcom set in the world of The Office is coming to Peacock on September 4, 2025, and many fans are warily hopeful. The mockumentary is now taking over a newspaper in Toledo, Ohio, and there is at least one familiar face from Scranton. But will adding Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez) to this new group be enough to keep fans' attention?

The Paper follows the same documentary crew who worked with Dunder Mifflin, but this time their subject is The Toledo Truth Teller. This failing newspaper has just gotten a new editor, Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson), who is keen to turn things around. And, whether it is an unfortunate coincidence or intentional stalking by the documentary crew, Oscar Martinez left Scranton and just happened to take a job in the Truth Teller's accounting department.

What role does Oscar play in The Paper?

In the trailer, Oscar is not happy with the documentary and refuses to be part of it. Plus, IMDb shows that he only appears in one episode. So, it might be too early to discuss his continuing story in Toledo. But this could be an opportunity for the creators to give LGBTQ+ representation that isn't only the butt of the joke as it was in The Office. It would be nice to see Oscar get a romance of his own that isn't portrayed as weird.

With Oscar only making a small appearance, however, it seems like the creators want people to make the connection to The Office, but also hope The Paper will have its own identity. It's probably their way of bringing in newcomers as well as longtime Office fans. But, will it pay off?

How will The Office legacy shape The Paper

The Office came out while I was in high school, and so I heard enough "That's what she said" jokes in the hallways to last a lifetime. I didn't get why it was so popular, but I hadn't actually watched it. Once I went to college, my roommates got me into the show, and we would binge-watch episodes on the weekends. My roommate had several seasons on DVD, since this was before streaming. And suddenly, I was making jokes about bears, beets, and Battlestar Galactica.

Along with many other fans, I felt the show began to go downhill in the later seasons, and especially after the exit of Michael Scott (Steve Carell). This leaves me a bit uncertain about The Paper. On the one hand, with my love of journalism, the subject of this mockumentary is appealing. And adding in Oscar is an intriguing choice; one that leaves open the possibility of other cameos from The Office cast, though it is small. But, on the other hand, will The Paper be more like The Office's early seasons or the later ones?

By choosing to set The Paper in the same universe as The Office, the creators obviously want us to link the shows in our minds. For many fans, that could be a positive thing. But for others, they might not be able to overlook how The Office ended. I'm willing to give The Paper a try, even just holding out the hope that it can bring the humor and heart back to our screens. Maybe we'll all end up fearing how much we love it, just like we do for the world's best boss.

