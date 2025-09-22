Fede's big secret changes everything in Daryl Dixon season 3

The latest episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was an emotional rollercoaster for some of our characters, but none quite like Justina (Candela Saitta).

In season 3 episode 3 titled, "El Sacrificio," Fede (Óscar Jaenada) is placed in a dangerous position when Guillermo (Gonzalo Bouza), a representative of El Alcazar, questions the location of three missing men, threatening to end their alliance.

While Roberto (Hugo Arbués) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) venture to retrieve a working boat and parts needed to repair it, Justina uncovers a terrible truth her uncle had been hiding. As per the Ofrenda, Justina's name, along with all the other eligible young women of the town, are hand-sewn onto ribbons tied to pigs.

The pig who wins the race has the ribbon removed, with the name of the young woman who is to be the offering. Roberto and Justina had fled, hoping to avoid the Ofrenda, but alas, they run into Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride), forced to return home.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Hugo Arbués as Roberto in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3, Episode 3. Photo Credit: Carla Oset/AMC

After five times of her name not being selected, Roberto and Justina believe her luck had run out. But surprisingly, her name is not chosen.

A younger woman, Alba (Hada Nieto), who is close with her mother, is the unlucky winner. Her innocence and unpreparedness for such a situation is evident, troubling Justina.

Was it luck that Justina was spared or something else? As Justina reflects on Roberto's promise to take her away where they can be together (in case you missed it, the two have a forbidden romance for unspecified reasons), leaving her with a compass necklace as a token, she sews with her grandmother.

Fede's secretly removed Justina's name from the Ofrenda

Candela Saitta as Justina in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3, episode 2 - Photo Credit: Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/AMC

After pricking her finger with a needle, her grandmother instructs her to go into Fede's office to find medical supplies and his personal stash of chocolate. Justina searches his armoire, where she discovers a secret compartment.

Inside are five ribbons with her name. Oh no...

Justina's name was never placed on a pig, and that is why she was never chosen. Upset, she flees to find Roberto, only to be told he's still out with Daryl.

Justina confides in Carol instead, who understands her situation but pleads with her to accept it and move on. The conversation seems to work at first, but later that evening, before Roberto returns home, Justina is seen taking Alba's place, leaving with Guillermo and his wife.

Did Justina ignore Carol's advice? Did she confront her uncle?

Is something else going on entirely? What we do is that signs of Fede's true colors are beginning to emerge.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 4, airs on Sept. 28 on AMC and AMC+.