Find out whether more justice will be served in Dark Winds (Renewal update)

Alright, Dark Winds fans. A day has passed since the season 3 finale, and how are we feeling? Are we okay with how everything wrapped up this season? That finale was pretty intense, leaving us on the edge of our seats and wondering what comes next. While it answered some questions, it also left us with even more to ponder, leaving the door wide open for what could happen in a fourth installment. But will there even be a Dark Winds season 4? Don’t worry, we’ve got the latest updates on the show’s future right here.

Look, you don't have to worry about a grueling renewal process, Dark Winds fans, because the critically acclaimed crime drama series has already been renewed for a fourth season. In fact, AMC handed out a season 4 renewal back in February, prior to the premiere of season 3. This early renewal just showed that the network has full confidence in the show’s success and is eager to keep the story going, much to the delight of fans. So, no, we haven't seen the last of Joe, Jim, or Bernadette. Dark Winds season 4 is officially on the way, and we can’t wait to see what happens next!

Dark Winds season 3 on AMC | AMC

The cameras started rolling on the fourth season in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in March and are still rolling. On the blog section of his website, executive producer George R.R. Martin confirmed that filming for season 4 was currently underway. This blog post was published on April 7. According to the post, Martin stated that production is taking place just north of Santa Fe, at Camel Rock Studios.

Series star Zahn McClarnon, who plays lead character Joe Leaphorn and is also an executive producer, will make his directorial debut in this new season. According to Martin's blog post, McClarnon will be directing episode 1 of season 4. He will also reprise his role as Joe, along with Kiowa Gordon as Jim and Jessica Matten as Bernadette. Teacup's Chaske Spencer and Franka Potente (Mayfair Witches, Titans) are new cast additions for the show's fourth running.

Like season 3, there will be another expanded, eight-episode fourth season. Each episode will be about an hour long. This means fans can look forward to even more time spent with their favorite characters and deeper storylines as the next chapter of Dark Winds unfolds. Another positive thing is that the new season is confirmed for a 2026 release on AMC and AMC+. This is fantastic news because it means we won't have to wait long before we're reunited with Joe, Jim, and Bernadette for another thrilling ride. It took over a year for the third season to come out. With Dark Winds season 4 releasing in 2026, it looks like we're finally back on a more consistent schedule, and the wait between seasons won't feel quite as long this time.

No plot details for the fourth season have been revealed yet, but we'll most likely see Joe, Jim, and Bernadette delving into more complex investigations within their community. As more information about Dark Winds season 4 is released, you'll be the first to know. But for now, you must stay tuned to Show Snob!