Get a first-look at Amanda Seyfried in Peacock’s suspenseful new thriller series

Peacock has announced a premiere date for its new upcoming suspense thriller series starring Amanda Seyfried, and it’s sooner than you think. Seyfried will lead the adaptation of author Liz Moore’s best-selling novel Long Bright River.

The series premieres Monday, March 13, 2025 on Peacock. The show will feature 8 episodes and—praise the gods of television—they will all be released in one fell swoop. Lucky us.

In a nutshell, the novel tells a powerful story about two sisters and the destruction of addiction. Long Bright River builds on this and is centered around Philadelphia police officer Mickey Fitzpatrick (Seyfried), who patrols an area hit particularly hard by the tragic opioid crisis. When a series of murders start happening in her neighborhood, Mickey realizes the case might be connected to her own personal history, per the synopsis.

Amanda Seyfried as Officer Mickey Fitzpatrick. (Photo by: David Holloway/PEACOCK)

In a press release, showrunner and co-creator Nikki Toscano promises that viewers will experience Seyfried “like you’ve never seen her before – flawed and raw, tarred by guilt and shame and legacy, but never more compelling.”

This excites me, because I felt like I experienced Seyfried like never before in her role as Dr. Rya Goodwin in The Crowded Room, where she was also flawed and raw and, in her own way, tarred by guilt. She was utterly compelling opposite Tom Holland, so to see her in another compelling role in another suspenseful thriller has me waiting on pins and needles.

Seyfried has a way of pulling us into her thoughts and feelings without saying a single word, so I can’t wait to see what she does with her character in Long Bright River. Check her out in some more first-look images released by Peacock below!

Amanda Seyfried as Mickey and Ashleigh Cummings as her sister Kacey. Photo credit: PEACOCK.

So we know Long Bright River follows the story of two sisters and the effects of addiction. Kacey is Mickey's sister, and she's also an addict. Furthermore, she's an addict who goes missing amidst the serial murders taking place. Expect to watch and experience what Mickey goes through mentally and emotionally (and the lengths she will go to) to find her sister while simultaneously searching for a serial killer.

Dash Mihok as Officer Lafferty and Amanda Seyfried as Officer Fitzpatrick walking the underbelly streets of Philadelphia. Photo credit: David Holloway/PEACOCK.

The opioid crisis that started over two decades ago continues today and wreaks havoc on our cities and its people. In the above photo, Mickey walks the dangerous underbelly of Philadelphia known as Kensington, and we clearly get a taste of what it's like living on the streets in the throes of addiction. Will Mickey find her sister there, and if so, what kind of shape will she be in? Will she even be there at all?

Mickey isn't just a cop in Long Bright River; she's also a mother to Thomas Fitzpatrick (Callum Vinson). Photo credit: Jocelyn Prescod/PEACOCK.

Much like her role in The Crowded Room, Seyfried also plays a mother trying desperately to protect her child from the harsh realities of the world ... or is she? If you've read the book, you'll know who exactly Thomas is. Though we'll keep things spoiler free for you here.

Officer Fitzpatrick at the morgue, hoping the body under this sheet does not belong to her sister, Kacey. Photo credit: David Holloway/PEACOCK.

Being a police officer in one of the biggest cities in the country can't be easy, especially when you're a cop way too familiar with addiction and the havoc it wreaks on people, families, and communities. It can't be easy for Mickey to split her focus and time between solving murders and searching for Kacey, but she does it.

Does the body she's about to view belong to her sister? And as more bodies start to turn up, Mickey has to consider the connection of the murders to her own past. Can she use what she knows about addiction not only to find this serial killer but also locate her missing sister?

Starring alongside Seyfried in the drama are Nicholas Pinnock (For Life), Ashleigh Cummings (NOS4A2), Callum Vinson (Chucky), and John Doman (The Affair). Executive producers include Toscano, Moore, Seyfried, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Amanda Lewis, Amy Pascal, Russell Rothberg, and Hagar Ben-Asher.

Long Bright River premieres Monday, March 13, 2025 on Peacock.