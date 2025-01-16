The trailer for Daredevil: Born Again is here and he is back with a bang! Matt Murdock, reprised by Charlie Cox, is here for new adventures. However, it is much different this time.

Charlie Cox has previously played the titular character for three seasons on Netflix series, Daredevil, from 2015 to 2018. It has been a long wait since then for the fans to be able to see Matt Murdock take center stage once again!

Daredevil: Born Again, a part of phase five of the MCU, premieres Tuesday, March 4, 2025 on Disney+. The season will be a total of nine episodes. The trailer shows a glimpse of all the characters, a short one for Bullseye too, as most of them return in their iconic roles. After seeing the video, one thing is clear - Disney is staying true to the content quality almost at par with that of Netflix’s. Check it out below!

The trailer also reveals two new characters introduced, which will be interesting. Those are White Tiger and Hector Ayala. Alongside the emblematic villain Kingpin, it will be fun to watch a psychopath murderer wreaking his havoc, which we caught a brief glimpse of.

The new series is centered around Matt Murdock/Daredevil, a blind lawyer with exemplary abilities to bring justice with the assistance of his law firm, per the synopsis. Ex-mob boss, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is also endeavoring to fulfill his own political aims as mayor in New York. The official description teases that "when their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course."

Photo courtesy of Marvel Television. © 2025 MARVEL. All Rights Reserved.

Other cast members include Deborah Ann Woll (back as Karen Page), Ayelet Zurer (back as Vanessa Fisk), John Bernthal (as Frank Castle or Punisher), Elden Henson (back as Foggy Nelson), and Wilson Bethel (back as Benjamin Poindexter or Bullseye).

The trailer has already created a buzz among Marvel fans, despite other Marvel projects like The Incredible Hulk and Captain America in line for release soon. Though we have been waiting a while for this new show!

Born Again was supposed to be released in spring 2024, but it was postponed due to production difficulties. In fall 2023, a creative haul was encountered when Dario Scardapane replaced Matt Corman as the showrunner, and Woll, Henson, and Zurer came back for their Netflix series roles.

Thankfully, the show premieres in just a couple of months, and we can go in rest assured that a season 2 has already been confirmed, and will begin filming soon, per Deadline.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres Tuesday, March 4, 2025 on Disney+.