For All Mankind season 5 episode 7 recap: Touchdown on Titan

It’s been an eventful few weeks up on Mars. As we’re down the home stretch of season 5 of For All Mankind, we’re on the cusp of changes. The workers have control on Mars and are seeking to keep their positions, but things are at a stalemate.

Meanwhile, there is a mission to try and reach Titan. That puts plenty of tension on the events of this week’s episode, “Sirens of Titan.”

A long siege

We ended last week with the Sons and Daughters of Mars, seemingly being led now by Miles (Toby Kebbell), demanding the end of automation plans. And the people of Earth, represented by brash President Bragg (Randy Oglesby) announcing that until they relent, the people of Mars will be cut off. As we pick up, it’s been six months, and neither side is budging.

Worse still, Dev (Edi Gathegi) is holed up in his portion of the base, aligned with Palmer (Myk Watford) to lead the remaining police force and make raids to take and hoard supplies. The idea is to force those in control to give up, but it’s been a painfully slow process. That leads both Dev and Palmer to believe it’s time to step up those efforts.

Back on Earth, they’re not inclined to negotiate, but opinions are split. Governor Polivanov (Costa Ronin) is essentially a prisoner. And in his home country of Russia he’s become a political punching bag due to losing control on Mars. He seems to be plotting his next move, but it’s unclear what that plan will entail.

Meanwhile, the food supply is running low. With Lee (C.S. Lee) back, many of the young people are helping cultivate crops. But even that isn’t likely to be enough. Still, that’s what Palmer and Dev target—a fatal blow to the greenhouse to cripple the food stores. Unfortunately, they make a mistake.

The greenhouse is supposed to be empty when the attack begins. But instead, Lily (Rudy Cruz) is using it to throw a birthday celebration for Alex (Sean Kaufman). Alex and Lily have gotten very close as their romance blooms. But the attack ruins the celebration and leads to one death and several critical injuries. It also achieves the aims of destroying the food supply, leaving the group on Mars just weeks away from running out.

Mission to Titan

Cynthy Wu and Christopher Denham in "For All Mankind," now streaming on Apple TV. Courtesy of Apple TV.

Meanwhile, Aleida (Coral Pena) is seemingly part of the new world order on Mars, as she’s remained in control to help guide the Titan mission. When a rival mission to Titan results in the death of the crew, it puts into question whether it’s even possible. Aleida sends some calculations, and Kelly (Cynthy Wu) wants to take the risk. But Walt (Christopher Denham) worries they’re setting up for failure.

As mission commander, Walt orders the group back to Mars, abandoning the mission. Kelly argues but eventually seems to agree. But when the group puts the ship in position to return to Mars, instead the ship’s computer triggers a fire aimed at completing the Titan mission. With the ship already moving toward Titan and no time to pull away, Kelly takes control and works toward landing.

Was it an accident? It’s unclear in the moment, but it certainly seems suspicious. As everyone back on Mars listens in, Kelly tries to guide the Titan ship to the surface. Just when it seems hope might be lost, they stick the landing. Despite a plan to return to Mars, which would have in turn allowed many stuck on the planet to return to Earth and, potentially, ended the standoff, the crew is on Titan.

There is some tension in this week’s episode. The situation on Mars feels like it’s coming toward a head, possibly with more violence. Dev has become hard to read. He signs off on Palmer’s mission, nearly killing Alex in the process. It’s hard to tell how he’s feeling or where this is going to go. It’s also interesting to see what’s happening with Titan. What will they discover, and how will that change things going forward?

For All Mankind streams Fridays on Apple TV. Check back next week as we recap the action of this fifth season each week right here.