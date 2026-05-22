For All Mankind season 5 episode 9 recap: All-out war

As we make our way to the end of For All Mankind’s fifth season, things are heating up. Episode 8 featured an explosive ending as the people of Mars tried to repel the invading army. In the new episode of the Apple TV series, it’s about retribution.

For All Mankind season 5 episode 9, “Sons and Daughters,” features a war on Mars.

Attack on Mars

As we open, Lily (Ruby Cruz) and Alex (Sean Kaufman) are watching as the forces of the M6 are landing on Mars. They’re armed and ready to attack and seize control of the base. While the people of Mars are trying to repel the attack, it’s some long odds. Lily and Alex are thrown right into the fray and soon are separated when their unit gets pinned down.

Lily, along with Celia (Mireille Enos), is taken by a group of Mars officers led by Palmer (Myk Watford) and Fred (Tyler Labine). They take the group of prisoners toward custody where Dev (Edi Gathegi) is staying. Alex, meanwhile, gets back to camp and learns they need more supplies. He knows that Dev is holding it all and offers to go back and retrieve some. That sends him right back into the middle of the action.

Meanwhile, the people of Mars keep losing ground. On one flank, the defenders are overrun and all captured, as is Governor Polianov (Costa Ronin). He declares he’s being held hostage and offers to help, so he’s escorted to command. The question is whether he’s really planning to help the M6 soldiers and save face, or whether he has another agenda. It’s also fair to wonder when his role in the bombing will come out.

Life on Titan

Meanwhile, on Titan, Kelly (Cynthy Wu), Walt (Christopher Denham) and Kristina (Elena Beaufort) are on a mission to verify whether there is life on Titan. They collect samples, but the first results are inconclusive. They also can’t seem to reach Mars—which isn’t a surprise given all that’s going on there. But it leaves them with a choice of whether to push things or to turn back.

The decision falls to Kelly, who is now the mission commander. She elects to stay out and try to prove there is life on Titan. A lot hangs in the balance of this decision. So, they decide to see what’s on top of the nearby mountain. Kristina offers to make the climb, but halfway up something happens. She reports her suit is torn, and as we leave, Kelly is making her way up to help.

Fatal blows

Things on Mars are chaotic, and M6 soldiers aren’t really in the mood to verify before acting. As they near Dev’s secure compound, a noise draws Palmer and most of the guards. Fred, in turn, lets Celia, Lily, and the rest of the prisoners go. He joins his colleagues just as M6 forces arrive.

They try to share that they’re on the same side, but the M6 soldiers shoot first, killing Palmer, Fred, and the rest. All while Alex is watching, hidden in a vent shaft.

For All Mankind season 5 - Credit: Apple TV

In the aftermath, Alex makes his way to the tunnels below for safety. He’s shaken and has the camera that’s captured the violence of the invasion. He also has a gun, and he’s nervous. What he doesn’t know is that A.J. (Ines Hoysaeter Asserson) and Marcus (Barrett Carnahan) are also in the tunnels. Marcus grew up on Mars, and he knows the secret routes.

As he rounds the corner, he runs into Alex. In the confusion and full of fear, Alex shoots first. Marcus is hit and badly wounded. Realizing it’s his friend, Alex jumps in to help, and A.J. puts down her gun and lets him help. But Marcus is in rough shape and needs urgent medical attention. Alex has a plan.

Alex and A.J. help Marcus to his feet and quickly move to get him to Dev’s compound. They stand at the door and beg to be let in and receive help. As the episode closes, Dev consents to let them in. No matter how he feels about everything else, Dev has a soft spot for Alex. Will that combined with this war help turn the tide?

The action came fast and furious in this penultimate episode. It’s setting up a climatic and violent end to the season in next week’s finale. But with all the action of the war on Mars, the bigger question remains: what happened on Titan? It got only a little airtime in this week’s episode, but it ended on a big cliffhanger. I can’t wait to see what happens in the finale.

For All Mankind streams Fridays on Apple TV. Check back next week for a recap of the finale of season 5.