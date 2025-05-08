Forever season 1 episode 4 recap: Things heat up between Keisha and Justin

After making up at the end of the previous episode, Keisha and Justin are finally back on good terms, enjoying each other's company again as they try to move forward. Now officially a couple, they’re beginning to explore a more intimate side of their relationship. But how long will this moment of bliss last before their relationship is tested all over again?

Spoilers ahead from Forever episode 4 on Netflix.

Keisha ends up straining their relationship once more

The fourth episode opens with Keisha and Justin all lovey-dovey with each other. Justin finally asks Keisha to be his girlfriend, and she proudly accepts. Later, Keisha meets up with Christian to tell him that she can't go to prom with him now that she's in a relationship. Christian seems to be understanding about the situation. Now that Keisha and Justin are an official item, she starts spending more time at his house. She bonds with his family, especially his little brother. The more time she and Justin spend together, the more the sexual attraction builds.

After deciding they’re ready to take their relationship to the next level, Keisha and Justin plan to do so over the weekend. With Keisha’s mom at work, they choose her house as the setting. However, their first attempt doesn’t go as expected. Despite the awkwardness, it doesn’t impact their relationship, and they agree that it just isn't the right time. Before Justin leaves her house, Keisha tells him that she's going to finally tell her mom about their relationship later that evening. But she chickens out at the last minute when she realizes that her mom has already done so much for her to go to prom, like paying for an expensive prom dress.

Keisha meets up with Justin on another day to deliver the bad news that she's still going to go to prom with Christian. She tries to get him to understand that she doesn't want her ex-boyfriend and that it's just an one-night event, but Justin becomes increasingly frustrated. He's tired of being a secret and feels like Keisha isn't fully choosing him. Their conversation ends on a sour note, with Justin walking away, unable to hide his disappointment.

The next day, Justin checks his phone and sees that Keisha has sent him several messages trying to reconcile. But he's exhausted by the constant back-and-forth, and decides to end things. He texts her, explaining that they both have a lot to sort out in their lives and need space to figure things out on their own. After sending the message, he blocks her. A month later, Keisha goes to prom with Christian, despite the emotional weight it carries for her. The episode then shifts to Justin lying in his bed with his cellphone right beside him. On the phone's screen, there's a photo of Keisha and Christian just before they leave for prom. It's clear Justin is still not quite over her. Honestly, will he ever be?

Forever is now available to watch on Netflix.