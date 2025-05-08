Forever season 1 episode 7 recap: Early decision day

Justin and Keisha are still happy as ever, but with senior year nearing its end, Justin has become nervous about them both heading off to different colleges and what that could mean for their future together. Even though he already applied to Northwestern, he's unsure if it's truly the right path for him. And with early decision day fast approaching, time is running out. So, does he get in?

Justin gets into Northwestern University

Justin had secretly hoped that Northwestern would reject him. He only applied because it was what his parents expected. His mom went to the school, and both she and his dad had been constantly pressuring him. He didn't have much of a choice anyway with his low GPA. But deep down, his real passion lies in music. That's what he truly wants to pursue.

He tells Keisha this while on a date at his father's restaurant. He tells her that if he's going to attend a college for four years, it should be somewhere he actually wants to be. He even suggests music schools like Berklee and NYU, which are relatively close to her college. However, he finds himself caught in a tough spot when he finds out later that he’s been accepted to Northwestern. In the end, he reluctantly comes to terms with the situation.

Keisha quickly notices a change in Justin after this, as he becomes more clingy. She urges him to be honest with his parents about not wanting to attend Northwestern, but Justin has already made up his mind to go through with it. His confidence had taken a hit after a conversation with Keisha's dad at her party the day before, which left him second-guessing whether a future in music was truly realistic. Then, with both of his parents praising his college acceptance and speaking about his future as if it’s already set in stone, Justin feels even more trapped.

He doesn't want to let his parents down, especially after seeing how proud they are. So, he pushes his own dreams aside and goes along with what everyone expects. Although Keisha disagrees with his decision and doesn't fully understand why he's sacrificing his happiness, she still supports him. They spend Christmas exchanging gifts and even have a fun water gun fight with their families outside. But once everything quiets down and only the two of them are left, that's when things go awry.

Justin and Keisha are lounging in the pool when he tries to make a move on her. Keisha tells him to stop, but he ignores her. Frustrated, she shoves him away and climbs out of the water. A heated argument follows, and it quickly becomes clear that their fight is about more than just what happened in the pool.

Keisha confronts him for acting like someone she barely recognizes and points out how his clinginess seems tied to his regret over his college decision. Justin, feeling hurt, fires back that he’s been leaning on her more because he needs her support. Since neither of them is really listening to the other, Keisha decides to walk away. But not before telling Justin that they need some time apart so he can figure some things out. Justin is then left in the pool by himself, watching as Keisha walks away without looking back.

