Forget USS Callister! This is the greatest Black Mirror episode ever

The long-awaited Black Mirror season 7 is now streaming on Netflix, and as expected, fans have wasted no time watching all six brand-new installments. But while each offers its own disturbing glimpse into the dark side of technology and is entertaining to watch, none have dethroned "San Junipero" as the greatest Black Mirror episode ever. That's just the undeniable truth. Episodes like "USS Callister" from season 4 have come close, but they have not quite hit that rare emotional and philosophical sweet spot like "San Junipero." If you haven't seen this iconic episode yet, you’re missing out on a truly transcendent experience, and you should be prioritizing it immediately.

Reasons why you should've watched "San Junipero" a long time ago

The beloved episode serves as the fourth episode in the third season of the hit British anthology series. Series creator Charlie Brooker wrote the script, with Owen Harris as director. What makes this episode so unique is how it transcends the usual dark and dystopian tone of Black Mirror by offering a more hopeful, yet still deeply philosophical, narrative. It flips the usual Black Mirror formula on its head by focusing on the potential for technology to provide a second chance at life and love, rather than serving as a tool for dystopian control or societal collapse. It proved that the sci-fi series could be more than just dystopian horror, demonstrating that technology has the capacity to foster profound human connections, offering hope even in the most unexpected forms.

Mackenzie Davis as Yorkie in Black Mirror season 3 | Netflix

At its core, "San Junipero" tells a poignant love story between Yorkie and Kelly, two aging and dying women who discover each other in a digital afterlife called San Junipero. Their connection unfolds as they navigate this virtual world, which offers them a new opportunity to experience life and love. Kelly, portrayed by the incredibly talented Gugu Mbatha-Raw, is a multi-layered and captivating character who initially feels uncertain about the concept of the virtual afterlife. She carries the pain of losing a close loved one who chose not to transition into the digital world, and her reluctance to embrace this new existence is shaped by her lingering grief. This makes her journey toward love and acceptance all the more meaningful.

When she meets Yorkie, played by the remarkable Mackenzie Davis, Kelly’s emotional walls begin to crumble. Yorkie, who is new to the digital afterlife and has her own deeply tragic backstory, brings a sense of innocence, hope, and vulnerability that challenges Kelly's cynicism. As Yorkie and Kelly’s connection deepens, Kelly starts to confront the layers of emotional pain she’s been holding onto for so long, allowing herself to be vulnerable for the first time in years. Yorkie, with her fresh perspective and open heart, helps Kelly see that the digital afterlife offers more than just a way to escape death. It is an opportunity to heal, to love again, and to rediscover joy.

The digital world of San Junipero, with its lively and nostalgic atmosphere, offers them a space to explore all the experiences they missed out on in their real lives. Yorkie, who never had the chance to truly live or love in her physical life, finds herself embracing this second chance with a sense of wonder and possibility. Kelly, on the other hand, begins to see the digital world as a place where she can finally confront her past and make peace with her grief. And along the way, the two fall in love.

While the script itself is groundbreaking in its exploration of deep themes such as love, loss, and the connection between technology and the human experience, it is the strong performances and chemistry of Mbatha-Raw and Davis that elevate "San Junipero" into something truly extraordinary. I was blown away by how deeply moving and authentic their performances felt. They brought such nuance and emotional depth to their characters that it was impossible not to be swept up in their journey. I honestly couldn't see anyone else playing Yorkie and Kelly. Their portrayals felt so lived-in and genuine that it was as if these characters were written specifically for them. We've got to give it to the casting department. They absolutely nailed it!

You're going to love the '80s setting and soundtrack, too. With its vibrant neon lights, retro fashion, and timeless hits from artists like Belinda Carlisle and Robbie Nevil, the episode crafts a mood that’s equal parts nostalgic and emotionally resonant. I finished the episode thinking to myself, Man, I sure would love to experience a place like San Junipero. Now that's the type of afterlife I can get behind!

Look, I must warn you. If I've managed to persuade you into watching "San Junipero," be prepared to be quite emotional. While it might not be as dark as other Black Mirror episodes, its emotional depth is just as impactful. Trust me, you’ll need some tissues. But you'll thank me later, because it's a beautiful, thought-provoking story that will linger in your mind long after you've finished watching.

"San Junipero" is the fourth episode of Black Mirror season 3 that's currently streaming on Netflix.