Fourth Wing series gets one step closer to green light after eyeing new showrunner

The highly anticipated series adaptation of Rebecca Yarros' best-selling new adult fantasy romance novel Fourth Wing hasn't had a significant update in quite some time, but we finally have some exciting news to share with fans awaiting their chance to binge-watch. Filming hasn't started just yet, but we're once step closer to the show moving forward after gaining a rumored new showrunner.

Last summer, Netflix's Anne with an E creator Moira Walley-Beckett was named the showrunner if the in-the-works Fourth Wing series adaptation. But on July 1, news broke that Walley-Beckett has departed the developing series as Amazon MGM Studios pursues a new showrunner. The rumored new showrunner is someone who fans of Marvel Television shows will be very familiar with.

Amazon's Fourth Wing series scores new showrunner

According to Deadline, WandaVision and Agatha All Along creator and showrunner Jac Schaeffer has entered talks to take over as showrunner on the Fourth Wing series. The outlets reports that Schaeffer has signed a new deal with Amazon MGM Studios and will lead the massive property as part of that deal. It would be a huge move in the right direction for the fantasy series.

Joe Locke, Jac Schaeffer, Sasheer Zamata, Patti LuPone - 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Inside | Emma McIntyre/GettyImages

It's worth noting that even though Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society nabbed the rights to Yarros' book series and the series adaptation is developing at Amazon, the series has not been picked up just yet. Prime Video, the presumptive streaming home to Fourth Wing, hasn't given the show an official green light, though Schaeffer's creative vision could definitely push that forward.

After the unfortunate cancellation of fan-favorite fantasy series The Wheel of Time, Prime Video is in need of a new fantasy series to fill that void. Fourth Wing, like The Wheel of Time, has plenty of fans to back it up. Yarros' Empyrean book series, which has released three of its planned five novels so far, has burned up the best-seller list for weeks with each new book release.

Right now, Yarros has released Fourth Wing in 2023, Iron Flame also in 2023, and Onyx Storm in 2025. The author has planned the series as five books, though given its success, it wouldn't be surprising if she stretched it out for an additional novel. No matter what, there's plenty of source material for the potential television series to worth with that fans want to see come to life.

Schaeffer's position as showrunner of Fourth Wing has yet to be confirmed, though it's an exciting prospect to think of considering what she was was able to achieve with two of Marvel's best, most-watched, and critically acclaimed series on Disney+. We'll be sure to share more updates on Fourth Wing, including any news on a green light, casting additions, and more!

More streaming TV news and updates from Show Snob: