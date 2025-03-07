Frasier star pretty confident canceled series will return for season 3 at a new home

Earlier this year, Frasier Crane left the building once again. Paramount+, which aired the Frasier revival series for two seasons beginning in 2023, canceled the classic sitcom do-over in January 2024. The cancellation wasn't all too surprising, given that the revival hadn't made nearly the same splash as its much more popular original NBC parent series, but the axing still stung.

What made the Frasier cancellation less final and more hopeful was the intention of CBS Studios to shop the series around to other networks and streamers in an effort to save the series and find a new home for season 3. It's been over a month since the cancellation news broke without any kind of positive update, and while there still isn't anything concrete, the show's star is speaking out.

Kelsey Grammer, who played Frasier Crane on Cheers before the original Frasier's 11 seasons, gave a new interview where he provides fans a bit of insight on the reason he believes Paramount+ pulled the plug on the revival, his latest hope for finding the series a new home, and a tease for what we could possibly see in season 3 should the relocation attempts prove successful.

L-R: Kelsey Grammer as Frasier and Patricia Heaton as Holly in Frasier episode 10, season 2 streaming on Paramount+, 2024 | Photo credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+

Kelsey Grammer says Paramount+ didn't promote Frasier

In an interview with The New York Post, Grammer revealed that following the first season of the Frasier revival, Paramount+ seemingly put less priority on the show's promotional efforts. It's true that the revival's premiere got a significant boost, specifically with a televised airing on CBS. Grammer also alluded to the fact that there was a changing of the guard at the streamer after season 1. The Emmy Award winner says the streamer didn't know "what to do with [the show]."

Additionally, Grammer gives fans some hope that Frasier could "end up somewhere where people are passionate about it." Earlier reports suggested Prime Video and Hulu were possible new homes for the revival series, but Grammer didn't name drop any streamers or provide an indication on how the pitch process has been going on the save-the-show efforts. He's confident that with the show's brand and following, someone will scoop it up and give it the chance it deserves.

Here's what Kelsey Grammer told The New York Post about the Frasier revival's cancellation:

"There’s a better home for it. I mean, obviously, they didn’t really promote or spend much time on it. The fellow that worked at Paramount+ when we first sold the show there left, and so it sort of fell into their laps, the next administration, without having any real conscious and what to do with it. So I think they gave it sort of a good try, but they weren’t particularly passionate about the project. We’ll end up somewhere where people are passionate about it. Listen, it’s got a huge audience, a big following, and if people know where to find it, I think they will."

Kelsey Grammer, Rhea Perlman, Ted Danson - 75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show | Kevin Winter/GettyImages

Ted Danson could be involved in potential Frasier season 3

While explaining the circumstances around the Frasier revival's cancellation and its quest to find a new home, Grammer offered up a tease that will surely incentivize streamers to pick up season 3. According to Grammer, he and former Cheers costar Ted Danson have been in contact to discuss doing "something together" and that they have been "talking about a couple ideas." He suggests that that "something" could end up on Frasier should the series make a comeback.

Even though a number of Grammer's Cheers costars guest starred on Frasier during its original run, including Danson reprising his role as Sam Malone, Grammer hadn't yet had the opportunity to invite his former castmates onto the revival. A number of familiar faces from Frasier turned up, like Peri Gilpin as Roz in a recurring role throughout both seasons, but an extra dose of nostalgia was the missing ingredient from the revival. Maybe Sam could save the day.

It's worth noting that Danson has been keeping busy on the small screen over the years, most recently scoring a hit Netflix original comedy series with A Man on the Inside. The series was renewed for season 2 and will likely return later this year. Obviously, there's still time for Danson to pop up in Frasier season 3 if it happens. But if it doesn't, perhaps Grammer could drop by A Man on the Inside instead, if the pair are really looking for a project to work on together.

For now, all of us fans will have to keep our fingers crossed that shopping the revival results in a positive outcome and that we'll hear some good news sooner rather than later.

Both seasons of the Frasier revival are available to stream on Paramount+.