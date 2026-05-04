From star Catalina Sandino Moreno shares why horror is finally being taken seriously

Catalina Sandino Moreno is an Oscar-nominated actress best known for starring in films like Maria Full of Grace (2004) and shows like The Affair (2015-2019). In 2022, she joined the cast of the hit horror series From on MGM+, where she plays Tabitha, a wife and mother who finds herself stranded in a mysterious town along with her family.

Show Snob was lucky enough to catch up with the lauded star to chat about her unique perspective in the entertainment industry, especially when it comes to horror.

At the 77th Oscars, Moreno earned a Best Actress nomination for her role in Maria Full of Grace, cementing herself as one of Hollywood’s most prestigious actresses. Now, she stars in a horror series, a genre that has historically been overlooked by critics and award shows.

But in more recent years, thanks to shows like The Walking Dead (2010-2022) and The Last of Us (2023-Present), and films like Hereditary (2018) and Weapons (2025), horror is finally getting praise, respect, and accolades. So what happened? Did horror change, or did audiences? Show Snob spoke with Moreno to find out.

Show Snob: First off, I want to say that I was able to interview your new co-star Julia Doyle the other week, and she was so much fun. What was it like welcoming her into the From family?

Moreno: Oh, it was fun! She’s such an important character for the show, and I think she’s doing a great job; she's been amazing.

Catalina Sandino Moreno helps a mysterious new resident in From. Image courtesy MGM+

SS: I’m really curious to know your thoughts on horror. Since you’ve been nominated for an Oscar and now star in a horror series, I feel like you have a good perspective from both sides of the aisle. We’re seeing this massive surge of horror movies and shows that are finally being respected as prestige media. What do you think changed?

Moreno: I think horror is finally starting to be done well. Like, why did Amy Madigan win an Oscar for Weapons? It was because she was so compelling. She was a great character. I think that’s when horror is done well. Just having jump scares and loud music…I don’t know how long that could have kept working for. I think it started getting old. Viewers are smart, and they deserve respect.

I remember watching Hereditary with my kid, and when he saw that character in the corner of the screen, he freaked out. There was no music change or any jump scare element to it. All you need is the shadow, and that’s terrifying.

Tabitha and the others search the woods in From. Image courtesy MGM+

SS: From is part of this new wave of elevated horror, and the show has gained a huge fanbase. What do you think helped turn it into the bingeable success it’s become?

Moreno: Well, first off, it’s a great story. But also, it has characters people care about. If we care about the characters, we don’t want them to get eaten by monsters. I think that’s a huge part of creating a great story and writing it with care. I think that’s probably the biggest reason why viewers have gotten so invested.

We have many questions about the monsters. Why are they dressing like a cheerleader or a milkman? What’s up with that? We have tons of unresolved mysteries, and we want to find answers to those because we care about the people living in the town. We really care about them, and we don’t want them to die. So I think having great characters is really the connection our show has made with the viewers, and what keeps them invested in the ongoing mystery.

Season 4 of 'From' is streaming now on MGM+ and a fifth and final season is on the way.