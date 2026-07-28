Furious season 1 episode 1 recap: Alice Black's hunt for the killer begins

Hulu's new crime thriller Furious marks Emmy Rossum's return to the small screen for the first time since starring in the Apple TV miniseries The Crowded Room in 2023. She teams up with creator Elizabeth Meriwether for a series adaptation of the 1987 film Black Widow, with Rossum starring as FBI Agent Alice Black hunting down a dangerous female serial killer.

The series opens with a man crawling on a bathrrom floor, clearly struggling to remain alive after being attacked. Outside a house, it's Halloween and Catherine (Lola Petticrew) sits on a stoop wearing a cat mask. She reenters the house to find big candy bars for a little boy and comes face to face with the man, who's made it into the hallway upstairs. He falls down the stairs and she injects him.

Catherine lies next to the man and watches him die. She then simply sits next to his dead body and eats a bowl of candy corn. The next day, Alice Black (Emmy Rossum) takes calls at the FBI as a duty agent and she gets quite a few interesting calls. Alice gets reprimanded by her boss for assisting with an NYPD case and gets sent to a crime scene to meet with Danny (Scoot McNairy).

Danny's a detective and her former partner with the NYPD. They enter the crime scene, the crime scene where Catherine killed Caleb Easton, the son of a rich man and a judge. Alice observes the body and knows right away that it's not an overdose. It's staged. Because of issues at the police department, Danny asks Alice to join the investigation.

FURIOUS on Hulu - EMMY ROSSUM | Disney/Sarah Shatz

Alice is hiding something from her past

While looking at the bathroom where they smell bleach, Alice crouches onto the floor, clearly having a reaction to what happened. Still crouched, Alice finds claw marks on the sliding door consistent with the lacerations on the victim's fingers. She also finds a rogue sequin by the doorframe. Later that night, Catherine asks a woman to hit her in exchange for alcohol.

She gets punched and kicked as steals the woman's bag as she runs off. Catherine calls the domestic violence hotline and heads to a shelter under the name Jinny, the girl who she forced to attack her. Once in her room at the shelter, she takes off her red wig and hides the sequin bag she had when she killed Caleb under her mattress.

Alice skims a news report about Caleb's death before joining her sister's dinner with her bridesmaids. They ask if she's carrying a gun, and Alice very casually says that she does. She claims that she has a date and has to leave the dinner early, which leads to a cut to Alice physically fighting a man as a form of foreplay. But she doesn't follow through with the hookup.

She calls Danny asking about someone named Adrian Murado, an overdose that came through before she left the police. He also had a girlfriend that no one had met. She and Danny comb through security footage from the neighbors, but the supposed "girlfriend" always wears a mask. Adrian's case matches, and Alice notices similar scratch marks on the corner of his bathroom door.

FURIOUS on Hulu - LOLA PETTICREW | Disney/Sarah Shatz

Catherine zeroes in on her next target

Back at home, Alice researches Caleb Easton and digs deeper into the background of his family. She pays a visit to Nora Washington (Quincy Tyler Bernstine), the head of the FBI's sex crimes unit for information about Adrian Murado. Nora suspected Adrian of trafficking women, and Alice has a theory that one of the women he trafficked killed him and stuck again with Caleb.

During a support group session at her shelter, Catherine offers advice to a girl who's struggling and asks the woman in charge if she can get an ID. It's very clear how she manipulates those around her. Alice joins Nora on a call to a client and asks for information about the Adrian Murado case. The trafficking angle wouldn't stick. Nora tries her best to disconnect from her work.

Alice wows Nora when she disarms her client Tina by giving her the blazer off her back and reacts warmly to her jokes. Catherine uses the shelter's manager's laptop to look into a man who could be her next target. Alice and Danny talk with the young man who was on his stoop and his father. He admits that the woman (Catherine) flashed him, but he saw a tattoo of a red flower.

FURIOUS on Hulu - EMMY ROSSUM, QUINCY TYLER BERNSTINE | Disney/Sarah Shatz

Alice connects the Caleb Easton and Adrian Murado cases

When Alice returns to the FBI offices, she learns she's been benched from the Caleb Easton case and the FBI isn't pursuing it. Catherine gets questioned about the drugs in her bag and the man she was searching, and to avoid answering the questions, she drops her towel to distract the manager with her naked body. It works, and despite having a girlfriend, the manager kisses her.

Catherine, still posing as Jinny, scores a job as a cater waiter for an event in a business building. She approaches her target Oliver (Rob Delaney) with a smile on her face to make their introduction. Alice gets a call in the middle of the night to meet Tina in the hospital. Her card happened to be in the blazer she gave her. Nora, who's drunk, meets Alice at the hospital to be there for the 15 year old.

Back at Oliver's apartment, he does drugs and talks a mile a minute to Catherine about his past relationship. She clocks the security camera on the ceiling across the room. Before they do anything sexual, Oliver leaves the room to get an NDA for her to sign. Meanwhile, Nora gives Alice a flash drive containing what she had on Adrian Murado and explains the story of Medusa.

Catherine makes Oliver close his eyes while she gets undressed and covers the camera in his bedroom. She touches him in a way that he doesn't like, but they then initiate their sexual encounter. Nora reveals to Alice that she knows she was in the hospital a year ago as the victim of abuse, but she's unresponsive. While watching footage from the Murado files, Alice spots the red flower tattoo.

Watch Furious only on Hulu.