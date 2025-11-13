It’s not even been two months since FX debuted the second season of its hit comedy, and there is already some bad news for fans. I'm going out on a limb to say that this cancellation was a year in the making.

FX has decided not to renew English Teacher for a third season. The comedy had a 98% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics, and the second season landed a 100% score. There was a lot of praise over the way the series tackled issues relating to education, and it’s not like there isn’t room for more of that with the way the world is going. It suggests that the content wasn’t the problem, although it could have also been something happening behind the scenes.

The comedy series originally debuted in September 2024, getting a weekly release. It did take some time for a renewal to come through, and that second season debuted in September 2025. However, the second season was released as a binge-watch rather than as a weekly release, and it arguably led to the problem of viewership.

Look, there are certain streamers that we expect a binge release to happen with. Netflix is the biggest, but Prime Video and Hulu can also release shows as a binge-watch now and then. A premium cable network like FX doesn’t tend to drop everything on its streaming end. Getting people out of the habit of watching weekly isn’t easy — just like it’s not easy to get binge watchers to accept a weekly release.

However, the show did pull in some good ratings for this second season, and I don't think it was the scheduling that ended up being the biggest issue.

English Teacher was plagued with sexual assault allegations

On top of that, the FX comedy was hit with sexual assault allegations, and this could have contributed to the end of the series. According to Deadline, Jon Ebeling came forward with sexual assault allegations against English Teacher’s leading man, Brian Jordan Alvarez.

The allegations happened back in 2024, but it’s possible that they tarnished the show moving forward. It’s not clear, as the outcome of the investigation also wasn’t made fully clear.

It would seem that the allegations cast the shadow. Despite the binge drop, the ratings were on the stronger side for the second season, so it was expected by many to get a third season. A third season was needed to resolve some of the storylines at the end of the second season, as we were left wondering what would happen between Evan and Malcolm if Evan chose to teach summer school instead of heading to Berlin with Malcolm.

English Teacher is available to stream on Hulu.