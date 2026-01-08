FX gives season 2 renewal to its best new show of 2025

We’ve got the “lowdown” on the fate of one of FX’s biggest new hit shows.

While technically still its own network, FX, nowadays, is most watched via the Hulu/Disney+ apps. It still retains the edge the network is known for, with daring dramas no other network could produce.

Among them was The Lowdown, which premiered on FX in September 2025. After an acclaimed first season, viewers and critics were hopeful the series would continue. Those hopes are answered as Variety reports that The Lowdown has been renewed for a second season.

Created by Sterlin Harjo, the series revolves around Lee Raybon (Ethan Hawke), a bookstore owner/reporter, and self-styled “truthstorian,” reporting on corruption in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The first season had Lee investigating the death of a member of a powerful family, and he was soon involved in a bizarre conspiracy case.

The show also co-stars Keith David as Lee’s private investigator buddy alongside Jeanne Tripplehorn, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Michael "Killer Mike" Render, Kaniehtiio Horn, Tracy Letts, Peter Dinklage and, in what would be his final role, the late Graham Greene.

The show was a hit with critics, ending up on numerous lists of the best shows of 2025. There had been concerns on viewing numbers and FX’s tendency to cut some promising shows short. Thankfully, that’s not the case here with a second season coming and fans hoping it’ll be as good as the first.

FX's The Lowdown -- "The Devil's Mama" Episode 2 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kyle MacLachlan as Donald Washberg, Ethan Hawke as Lee Raybon. CR: Shane Brown/FX

What will The Lowdown season 2 be about?

The first season of the show ended with Lee exposing the truth behind the murder of Dale Washburg as accidental by the conspiracy backing him. Donald was elected governor and honored his brother’s wishes to grant land to the Osage Nation tribe. Lee saw his ex-wife married with his blessing and back to work on a new mystery.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter after the season ended, Harjo hinted at how he wanted to explore more of Lee and his world.

"I've thought about many seasons of this show. I've thought about other projects - there was always an idea of going deeper into Oklahoma and some of these relationships that Lee has made in the first season. … I have ideas. I was telling somebody, The Rockford Files did it every episode. We could do every season."

This hints that perhaps the only person returning for season 2 would be Hawke and perhaps David (there’s also a chance for Peter Dinklage to reprise his guest-star role as an old friend of Lee’s). It would be fun to see Lee leave Tulsa for a bit to track a new mystery, and the series can work either as a “case of the week” procedural or as another long-range story arc amid quirky tales.

Season 2 is set to begin production in Oklahoma in the spring and likely coming to FX in early 2027. We have to wait for more news, but it’s a high time to finally catch up on The Lowdown.

The Lowdown is streaming on Hulu.