FX orders thriller limited series Cry Wolf starring two Oscar winners

FX has carved a niche for itself with its amazing array of original programming. It ranges from hit TV shows like Shogun and The Bear to limited series like the various Ryan Murphy anthologies. The network has excelled at daring shows of all kinds, many of which have scored several Emmy nominations.

The network has gotten more attention thanks to its programming available on Hulu and Disney+. Oftentimes, some shows go directly to those streamers while allowing audiences to reach them on a wider basis. That allows them to indulge in some high-profile programming.

Now, FX is about to unleash another high-powered drama project that's getting attention thanks to the players involved in it!

Episode 8. Brie Larson in "Lessons in Chemistry," premiering October 13, 2023 on Apple TV+.

Olivia Colman and Brie Larson join FX's Cry Wolf

Per Deadline, FX has just greenlit Cry Wolf, a limited series created by Sarah Treem, which will star and be executive produced by Oscar winners Olivia Colman and Brie Larson.

The show is inspired by the Danish series Ulven Kommer and is described as "a psychological family thriller following a social worker (Colman) and a mother (Larson) thrust into crisis when the mother's teenage daughter alleges abuse, pushing both women to their limits as they navigate an impossible situation."

This looks up the alley for both women as well as Treem. She created Showtime's The Affair, a successful drama with a wonderful ensemble that won a Golden Globe for Best Drama Series. That gives her the clout to pull such a complex work off, backed by two great stars.

Olivia Colman had been a notable actress in Britain for years, including a lead role in the smash hit police drama Broadchurch. She exploded to super-stardom with her lead role in 2018's The Favourite, which won her the Oscar for Best Actress. Since then, Colman has been in numerous movies and TV shows, from Secret Invasion to winning an Emmy for playing Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown.

Brie Larson rose from child actress roles and smaller indie movies to stardom with her acclaimed turn in 2015's Room, winning her just about every Best Actress award out there, including the Oscar. She's kept it up playing Captain Marvel in the MCU as well as award-winning projects like the Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry.

Interestingly, both Colman and Larson have the same link to FX as each has guest-starred on The Bear. Colman earned an Emmy nomination for her guest star turn in season 2 of the series, while Larson made a surprise cameo in the wedding episode of season 4.

There's no word on a possible air date yet and Cry Wolf likely isn't coming to FX until sometime in 2026, perhaps summer at the earliest. However, any show bringing two Oscar-winning stars to the small screen is going to get attention and likely be another feather in the cap of FX as an established network.

