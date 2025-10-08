Gen V season 2, episode 6 recap: Another Boys cameo (but to help or hinder?)

It doesn’t take long for Gen V season 2, episode 6 to get into the action. What we probably didn’t expect was the exact cameos from The Boys that appeared.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Gen V season 2, episode 6.

Gen V is one of those spinoffs that isn’t quite a real spinoff. It’s not a show that you can watch on its own, and that was made clear from the beginning of the series. However, this season delves more and more into the storyline that has been set up in The Boys, hinting that we’ll see a lot more of Marie in The Boys season 5.

Before all that, we need to catch up with where the group is now, as at the end of Gen V season 2, episode 5, Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Cate were all trapped in Elmira. They were escaping as Marie rushed to the cell holding her sister, Annabeth, who had been killed.

Well, yes, Marie managed to bring her sister back to life, and now the group had to find a way out. Annabeth was the one to help get them out, sensing the way out of Elmira and even sensing that someone was coming to help them.

Asa Germann (Sam)

Sam saves the day in Gen V season 2, episode 6

The group seem trapped at a dead end, but Annabeth says “he’s coming,” and they all just watch as Sam suddenly knocks a hole in the wall to save them. He even has a van, but he doesn’t know how to drive it.

With that, the entire group manages to get away from Elmira, and that gives them a chance to discuss everything that happened, especially Marie bringing her sister back from the dead. Marie says that she listened to Cipher and focused on every cell in the body to bring Marie back to life. Of course, Marie also wants to know how long Annabeth has been a Supe, as she can sense the V in Annabeth’s system. Annabeth doesn’t know the answer to that question, but she is ashamed of it.

It's clear that Annabeth still blames her sister for their parents’ death. I find it a little unfair on Marie, but what has Annabeth been told as she’s grown up? It’s clear that Pam did something, especially if she was the one to agree to Annabeth getting V. Although, I wouldn’t put it past their parents making this decision, but at a different stage to Marie. With the way Annabeth does remember a younger Marie, I wouldn’t be surprised if she was brainwashed to hate her sister.

The group gets to a shutdown library, and that gives them time to get something to eat and get changed. They also find a phone and a computer, giving them a way to contact Polarity. What they don’t know is that Cipher is at Polarity’s house, sharing that he was trying to help save Andre seeing how many seizures he was having before his death. Cipher is able to control Polarity to get information on where the group is.

Ethan Slater (Thomas Godolkin)

Marie finally gets some Project Odessa updates

Cipher sends The Viking to get Marie, and it looks like he’s going to get his hands on her. That is until a young girl shows up. If you haven’t watched The Boys, you won’t realize that it’s Zoe, Victoria Neuman’s daughter. She takes out The Viking, and then Sam Edgar shows up.

It’s time for Sam to tell Marie everything. He gets her and the rest of the group to his underground bunker, where he explains Project Odessa. This was Goldolkin’s project, and there were only two successes from it: Marie and Homelander.

Of course, everyone gets focused on how Marie is like Homelander, but she’s not, and Edgar confirms that. Homelander is a sociopath, and there’s no way that Marie is.

As Edgar goes into more about Goldolkin and the fire, he explains that there were rumors that he survived the fire, but Edgar never believed that. However, it turns out that it’s possible, as Cate and Jordan wonder if the man in the hyperbaric chamber is Goldolkin. Edgar isn’t too sure, but he knows that Cipher is using information from a project that was destroyed in the fire. This could be their only hope in taking down Homelander.

Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity)

Cipher explains his mission to Polarity

We finally get to hear about what Cipher is actually up to. He shares that he wants to protect the herd of Supes, and that means a cull is needed. He’s starting with God U, which has been letting people in with mediocre powers.

However, as he explains that, he tries to take control of Polarity once more. Polarity is able to hold off and force Cipher through the winder. When Polarity gets to the window, Cipher has left.

Back at Edgar’s bunker, Marie walks around to see everyone there as she sleeps. There is only one thing that she can do, and that’s to leave on her own. Cate follows her, asking for Marie to fix her powers so that she can help keep Cipher out of her head. Well, Marie isn’t about to do that just now, but Cate realizes that she needs to leave with Marie. It’s likely that she knows she needs to earn some trust.

Gen V airs on Wednesdays on Prime Video.