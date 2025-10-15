Gen V season 2, episode 7 recap: Cipher's real identity is revealed

There have been plenty of theories about who Cipher is in Gen V, but I don’t think anyone was expecting the big reveal. Gen V season 2, episode 7 twists things, making us excited for the finale.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS from Gen V season 2, episode 7

The episode opens with the group of college students learning that Marie and Cate are gone. Annabeth shares that she had a vision of Marie’s death, and now they all need to rush off to get her. They know exactly where she’s going, partly thanks to Annabeth’s vision, so at least there’s no time wasted on that.

Jaz Sinclair (Marie Moreau)

Cipher invites Marie for a one-on-one training session in Gen V season 2, episode 7

Meanwhile, Marie and Cate head to Cipher’s house. They want to get to Goldokin, but they end up finding Polarity there alone. While Cate says that she can help prevent Cipher taking over Marie’s mind, Marie isn’t interested in doing that. And it’s not needed either.

It turns out that Polarity’s powers can help prevent that, but he’s running with scars that are going to kill him if he keeps using his powers. It’s Marie to the rescue, as she heals everything that Polarity’s powers have done to him, and there’s an element of sadness that she didn’t know to do that for Andre or that she even knew she could do that.

There’s an irony to Cipher being the one to help Marie become the powerful being that she is. He’s the bad buy, isn’t he? Or is he? It seems like it, but when has The Boys universe ever really been what it shows itself on the surface to be?

As Cipher sees Marie and Cate at his home, he decides to invite Marie for a one-on-one training session at Godolkin University, as that’s where he’s taken Thomas Godolkin. With the others knowing that Marie is heading there, it’s not surprising to find out that everyone ends up at God U.

Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity)

Marie learns the truth about Cipher and Godolkin

This is where things take a turn. The rest of the group make it to God U to find Cipher, but Marie isn’t there. We do get to see a great scene, as Polarity uses his powers to prevent Cipher from taking over anyone, but there’s a flaw in the plan. Cipher is so fast that Polarity can’t tell which college student he’s in, so Polarity does all that he can do. He sends out a blast that knocks everyone out.

Marie, meanwhile, is off to the basement of God U, which is where Godolkin is. And we finally get the reveal.

No, Cipher isn’t Godolkin—and I never expected that to be the truth despite the many theories online. My theory of him being the son of Godolkin was also wrong, though. It turns out that the clue was in Cipher’s lack of V in his blood.

No, Cipher isn’t a Supe. Instead, he’s been controlled by Godolkin, and now that Marie has been able to heal Godolkin, he can take over in his own body.

As for Cipher, he was just some human called Doug, and now he’s no longer needed. Godolkin heads out on campus, where he runs into a freshman Supe we met earlier called Hample. It turns out that his power is being able to turn hands into feet, which is a useless power that disgusts Godolkin. Yes, he kills Hample without any remorse, getting ready to bring about his New World Order.

It’s time for the cull as we head into the Gen V season 2 finale.

Gen V airs on Wednesdays on Prime Video.