Gilmore Girls creator reveals the 'best' episode (and she's not wrong)

If you're a Gilmore Girls fan, then there's no doubt that you have rewatched the series no less than five times. Even as the comedy-drama series celebrates its 25th anniversary later this year, it's never been more relevant in pop culture and remains an annual staple for fans around the world. There's a reason that the cast are constantly asked if they would ever make another revival.

Since we have watched the show so many times as superfans, we all know which episodes are the most iconic — some for good reasons, some for not-so-good reasons — but we also have our personal favorite episodes. Now, for what what might be the first time, series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has revealed what she believes is the show's best episode.

During the Amy Sherman-Palladino multiverse panel at PaleyFest, Elite Daily asked the creator her opinion on the best Gilmore Girls episode, and she provided an answer that all fans will appreciate. Sherman-Palladino revealed season 3 episode 7, "They Shoot Gilmores, Don’t They?," is one of the episodes of the series that she still loves. Do you recognize that episode?

Of course, "They Shoot Gilmores, Don't They?" is the title of the dance marathon episode. Already iconic for hosting the Stars Hollow 24-hour dance marathon, the episode also features some major movement in the Rory-Dean-Jess love triangle as Rory's jealousy about Jess' relationship causes Dean to break up with her in the middle of the dance marathon. And so begins the official Rory and Jess love story! Oh, and don't forget: Kirk wins the dance marathon... again.

There are so many episodes of Gilmore Girls that are instantly recognizable, like "The Bracebridge Dinner," "The Festival of Living Art," and "You Jump, I Jump, Jack," but Sherman-Palladino is right. The dance marathon episode will never be left off any "best of" lists or unmentioned as a key moment in the series. The episode arrived when the series was likely at or nearing its creative peak and was so uniquely stylized to this specific show. This episode screams Gilmore Girls.

In addition to "They Shoot Gilmores, Don't They?," Sherman-Palladino mentioned two more episodes that she loves. Those are season 2 episode 4, "The Road Trip to Harvard," and season 5 episode 13, "Wedding Bell Blues." She's really speaking my language here because "The Road Trip to Harvard" is among my top 5 personal favorite episodes of the series. Nothing particularly monumental happens, but it's a quietly impactful, beautifully written, and incredibly hilarious episode.

After breaking her engagement with Max, Lorelai hits the open road with Rory, and they wind up touring Harvard and staying at a quirky bed and breakfast. Lauren Graham nails the tonal shift between Lorelai's comedic whimsy and the vulnerability she tucks inside. While Rory previews her academia dreams, Lorelai stares at an alumni's photo and wonders what could have been. This is the kind of understated character exploration that I adore from Gilmore Girls.

Additionally, Sherman-Palladino name-checked the show's 100th episode, "Wedding Bell Blues," as a favorite and series best, and whew is that episode a real doozy. In case you forgot, it's the chaotic episode where Emily and Richard renew their vows, Luke and Christopher argue over Lorelai, Rory and Logan makeout, and Lorelai declares war with her mother. Truly one of the most epic story-driven episodes of the series and an apropos celebration for 100 episodes.

There you have it! If you ever wondered what Amy Sherman-Palladino deems the best episode of her show, she provided us with one emblematic episode and two more iconic episodes. I think this calls for an immediate rewatch of all three episodes back-to-back-to-back!

