Gilmore Girls star would ‘always say yes’ to reprising role

If you can believe it, it's been almost nine years since Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life premiered on Netflix. Make sure you're sitting down for this one: In 2025, Gilmore Girls celebrates its 25th anniversary. 25 years! Time flies when you're talking fast. Like fans, series star Lauren Graham looks back with only fond memories of her role as Lorelai Gilmore.

While promoting her new Tubi comedy series The Z-Suite, Lauren Graham stopped by The Tonight Show to chat with Jimmy Fallon. He brought up Gilmore Girls celebrating 25 years, and Graham again highlighted that she's "super grateful" for the series and can't believe that new generations are continuing to discover the show and make it part of their lives.

Since the show's Netflix revival in 2016, Graham has been asked at every turn if the series will come back for another revival in some form. That's been the question on everyone's mind since that shocking ending: Will there be more?! Well, as it turns out, we should never say never! Graham will "always say yes" to making her way back to Stars Hollow.

Lauren Graham always ready for more Gilmore Girls

Even though there's nothing actively in the works to bring Gilmore Girls back for another revival of some sort, Graham admitted that she would sign up for more in a heartbeat because "it's the best part I've ever had." In the past, Graham has said that she keeps a clause in any new acting contracts to remain available should Gilmore boss Amy Sherman-Palladino have an idea.

As mentioned, there has been chatter since the day A Year in the Life dropped about creating another season, though nothing has come to fruition. Rory's pregnancy reveal was meant to be a full circle ending for the series, but it just left fans wanting more (like learning who the father is!). At this point, Rory's baby will be turning 10 years old soon. Don't we feel old?

This past holiday season, Graham reunited with Gilmore Girls cast members Scott Patterson and Sean Gunn to reprise their roles for a Walmart commercial. Graham told Fallon that while filming the commercial, she gave the directors notes about Lorelai not being surprised by Kirk's hundredth job and not making definitive decisions about the children's artwork behind Luke's counter.

She knows, as do all of us fans, that the show remains special by those who first watched on The WB 25 years ago and those who discovered it later in life on Netflix. Coming back just to come back and ring that bell again without something to say, without an important story to tell wouldn't be fair to fans or the cast and crew for that matter. Revivals should only happen when it's quality.

Sarah Michelle Gellar spoke to that point when word arrived that a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is in the works at Hulu. There needs to be a reason greater than "people want it" or "it would make money." We want more Gilmore Girls, and Graham's on board to come back should the opportunity arise. For now, that's comforting enough as the latest update on the show.

Watch Gilmore Girls on Netflix and Hulu.