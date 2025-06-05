Ginny & Georgia season 3 episode 5 recap: Georgia faces her worst nightmare

Episode 4 left off with the prosecutor's witness, Gabriel Cordova, making a shocking claim during Georgia's trial, saying that he believes she's a serial killer. This can't be good for Georgia’s case, as the jury now has a chilling narrative planted in their minds. With such a bold accusation out in the open, it puts immense pressure on Georgia’s defense team to discredit Gabriel’s testimony and shift the jury’s focus. Here's what happens in the next episode, titled "Boom Goes The Dynamite."

Spoilers from Ginny & Georgia season 3 episode 5 are ahead.

Georgia's dark secrets are laid bare before the jury

Cordova reveals to the courtroom the findings from his investigation into Georgia’s past as a private investigator. He explains that her late husband, Kenny Drexel, died under suspicious circumstances, and there was evidence suggesting Georgia had poisoned him. However, when the judge ordered his body to be exhumed for a toxicology test, it had already been dug up and mysteriously vanished.

Cordova then reveals that prior to Kenny, Georgia was married to a man named Anthony Green, who has been missing for 15 years. He tells the jury that Georgia was the last person known to have seen him alive. He goes on to detail her involvement in gang violence, a pattern of criminal behavior, and a history of suspicious deaths involving her husbands. Cordova concludes his testimony by claiming that Georgia is extremely dangerous and warns the jury that if she’s set free, she’s likely to kill again.

Back at home, Georgia is spiraling, and her lawyer Josh does his best to calm her down. He assures her that he'll work on turning things around in their favor, but in the meantime, he advises that neither she nor Paul speak to the media. After Josh leaves, Georgia tries to convince Paul that she’s not a serial killer, but he’s too overwhelmed to hear her out. Without saying much, he walks out of the house to clear his head.

Meanwhile, Gil arrives at Zion's apartment. Now that Georgia is being called a serial killer, he sees this as the perfect opportunity to get his son back. He tries to persuade Zion to join forces with him. Gil would get Austin, and Zion could get Ginny. But Zion refuses, unwilling to take Ginny away from her mother. Gil even brings up the incident where Austin shot him in front of Georgia, but Zion doesn’t believe him and throws him out. Still, the conversation leaves Zion unsettled, planting seeds of doubt about whether Ginny and Austin are truly safe with Georgia.

With the serial killer accusations swirling, people begin distancing themselves from the Miller family. Paul ends up getting drunk at the Blue Farm Café and doesn’t come home that night. The next morning, he wakes up in his office to Nick advising him to consider divorcing Georgia to protect his career. Paul immediately shuts that down, insisting he won’t leave her because he loves her. Nick then suggests making a public statement to get ahead of the situation, but Paul refuses that too, sticking to the lawyer’s advice to stay silent for now.

Ginny and Wolfe grow closer

Ginny arrives at school only to be met by a reporter eager to get a comment about Georgia’s case. Already feeling overwhelmed, she calls Wolfe and asks if he wants to skip school with her. He agrees without hesitation and picks her up. He takes her to the science museum, hoping to help her take her mind off everything. They enjoy each other’s company, and while standing in front of a scorpion exhibit, they share their first kiss.

They eventually leave the museum, and Wolfe drops Ginny off at home. As they’re sharing a kiss outside his car, Marcus rides up on his skateboard. Ginny introduces the two, and the tension is immediate. The whole exchange is painfully awkward. After Marcus heads back to his house, Ginny says goodbye to Wolfe. He leans in for another kiss, but she pulls away. Trying to hide his disappointment, Wolfe shrugs it off and gets back into his car before driving away.

Zion learns new information about Georgia

Zion thought he knew Georgia, but after learning for the first time that she had a husband before Kenny, along with everything else Cordova revealed in court, he's starting to question everything he thought he knew about her. He confronts Georgia at her house about not knowing her anymore, but Georgia tells him that he does know her. Zion then scoffs before walking over to the wall by the fridge to remove Austin's drawing. He finds the bullet hole from the night Austin shot Gil. Now, he knows Gil wasn't lying and that maybe Georgia really isn't the good mother he thought she was.

Paul walks into the house just as Zion is leaving. He tells Georgia that he’ll be staying with his parents for a while. He had already been feeling unsure about their relationship after what Nick shared with him, but now, hearing the serial killer allegations laid out in court by someone outside their circle has shaken him even more.

Later on, Zion gently tries to get more information about Georgia from Ginny. Although Ginny never directly admits that Georgia killed Kenny, her hesitation and choice of words are enough for Zion to piece it together and realize the truth on his own. However, their conversation is interrupted after Georgia calls Ginny on the phone.

Judge rules Cordova's serial killer allegations as inadmissible

Remember earlier in the episode when Josh told Georgia that he's got everything handled? Well, he didn't lie. Josh delivers a major win in court when the judge rules Cordova’s damaging serial killer allegations as inadmissible. His argument, that Cordova’s claims were based on speculation rather than hard evidence, lands perfectly, and the judge agrees. While the ruling is a huge relief for Georgia, Josh warns her that now that the serial killer accusations are out there, the trial is only going to become more intense from here on out.

Georgia, Ginny, and Austin arrive at home to reporters swarming their car. Paul helps them get inside, where he reveals to Ginny and Austin that he's going to be gone for a while. He also tells them that he's hired a police escort to take them to school. Paul then leaves the house.

Ginny and Austin are taken away from Georgia

The next day, Ginny arrives at school to find everyone looking at her differently again. She discovers that the poem she made about Georgia has gone viral. This poem could be damaging to Georgia's trial because it paints a raw, emotional picture of Ginny’s inner turmoil, highlighting her feelings of fear, guilt, and entrapment because of her mother’s actions.

Ginny returns home and is about to self-harm when Georgia manages to calm her down and stop her. Their conversation is interrupted by the ringing of the doorbell. While Georgia goes to see who's at the front door, Ginny accepts a call from Wolfe. Wolfe tells Ginny that he knows who she really is now before they start talking about something else.

Meanwhile, CPS makes their way inside the house to remove Ginny and Austin. Georgia tries to stop them, but they tell her that a welfare report was made and that they must pull them from the home so that they can do an investigation. As Ginny and Austin are taken away, Georgia fights with the police to get to them. She then sees Gil and Zion. Now, she knows what's going on. Gil and Zion teamed up and made a welfare report to get custody of the kids. Georgia falls to the ground in shock and heartbreak as she watches Ginny leave with Zion and Austin with Gil.

