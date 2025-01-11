Ginny and Georgia stars tease ‘heartbreaking’ season 3

It's a new year, which means we'll soon start seeing the return of some of our favorite Netflix shows. Among them is the beloved series Ginny and Georgia, a wildly popular teen drama we’ve all been eagerly awaiting. With season 2 dropping back in January 2023, viewers have been counting down the days for the much-anticipated arrival of season 3. While an official release date hasn't been announced yet, Ginny and Georgia season 3 is confirmed to be coming out sometime in 2025.

The wait has definitely been tough, but the show's cast members have been our saving grace throughout by dropping hints about what’s in store for the highly anticipated third season. While they’re careful not to spill any plot details—bound by their contracts, of course—they’ve shared just enough to keep our excitement buzzing and our interest piqued.

Recently, two of Ginny and Georgia's leading stars have dropped hints about what’s ahead in season 3. We're talking about Brianne Howey, who plays Georgia Miller, and Antonia Gentry, who portrays Ginny Miller.

Brianne Howey as Georgia in episode 201 of Ginny & Georgia | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Brianne Howey teases that viewers will discover new sides to both Ginny and Georgia

Howey previously described Ginny and Georgia season 3 in an interview with Entertainment Tonight as being the most "unhinged" season so far, and we were taken aback. Ginny and Georgia is a show that's known to be quite dramatic, but I never thought it would reach the level of unhinged. Honestly, that makes me even more excited to see the new season.

It doesn't seem like Howey is done talking about the third installment, either. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the Ginny and Georgia actress opened up more about what fans can expect to see from her character and the Ginny character in season 3. She told the news outlet that viewers can expect to see "entirely new sides of Ginny and Georgia."

This has us curious about what she means. I feel like we've already seen so many different sides of these fan-favorite characters. Could this hint at even deeper emotional journeys for them, or perhaps a shift in their dynamics with the people around them? Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that season 3 is set to push both characters into new, uncharted territories, and we can’t wait to see what’s next!

Howey had one final comment for Us Weekly about Ginny and Georgia season 3. She shared three adjectives with the news outlet to describe the new installment: "uplifting," "heartbreaking," and "hysterical." These are some powerful descriptors, but they’re fitting given the show's track record—perfectly capturing the tone of previous seasons.

Spoilers from Ginny and Georgia season 2 ahead!

Season 2's ending saw Georgia being arrested for the murder of Tom Fuller during her wedding, as her children, new husband, and other guests watched while authorities led her away. After she was placed in the police car and driven off, Georgia's youngest child, Austin, ran after the vehicle but couldn't catch up. That was heartbreaking right there.

While the third season's plot is unknown, we can definitely see our emotions being toyed with more. In the season 2 finale, we actually see Georgia get booked in jail. However, I doubt she'll stay there for long. Georgia is resilient and has always been able to get out of difficult situations. What I'm most curious about is how she'll escape this time and what impact it will have on her relationships with her family and friends.

Georgia had just got back on good terms with her daughter Ginny. I can't see them being all buddy-buddy once she's out. Ginny's trust will probably be broken, and they'll have to work on rebuilding their relationship. The same goes for Austin, who actually witnessed his mother kill Tom. Talk about trauma! Will her new husband, Paul, even want to be with her now? He had already learned a little about Georgia's dark past, but murder might be too much for him to overlook. There's so much to be explored in the new season, and we can't wait to see it!

In a recent interview with People, Howey also teased that viewers will see "new similarities" but also "enormous differences" between Ginny and Georgia in the third season. This is interesting because Georgia and Ginny are like night and day. I wonder what similiarities will be revealed between the two.

(L to R) Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Brianne Howey as Georgia in episode 205 of Ginny & Georgia | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Antonia Gentry hints at more plot twists in Ginny and Georgia season 3

In an interview with TODAY.com, Gentry teased fans by describing the upcoming season as being "crazier" than previous seasons. She also told the news outlet that there would be more plot twists and drama. Season 2 was already packed with wild moments and shocking twists, so it'll be exciting to see how season 3 manages to top that.

Similar to her co-star, Brianne Howey, Gentry also shared three adjectives to describe Ginny and Georgia season 3: "surprising, "heart-wrenching," and "exciting." While Howey described the season as heartbreaking, Gentry used the term heart-wrenching, which essentially means the same thing. What I’m gathering from this is that we’ll need to stock up on tissues because we’re about to go on another emotional rollercoaster.

(L to R) Nathan Mitchell as Zion, Dan Beirne as Nick, Raymond Ablack as Joe, Scott Porter as Paul, Sabrina Grdevich as Cynthia, Brianne Howey as Georgia, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen, Karen LeBlanc as Lynette, Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Katie Douglas as Abby, Ben Caldwell as Young Gil, Diesel La Torraca as Austin, Tameka Griffiths as Bracia, Felix Mallard as Marcus, Chelsea Clark as Norah, Sara Waisglass as Maxine, and Nikki Roumel as Young Georgia at the Ginny & Georgia season 3 table read | Netflix

When could Ginny and Georgia season 3 be released on Netflix?

As mentioned above, Netflix has yet to announce the Ginny and Georgia season 3 release date. All we know for a fact is that it'll be released sometime this year. The cameras officially stopped rolling on the third season back in September 2024. This means the new episodes have been in the post-production phase for about four months now.

If we were to look at how long Ginny and Georgia season 2 took in post-production before landing on Netflix, it was about eight and a half months. If this were to happen to the third season, we wouldn't be seeing it on Netflix until late May 2025 at the earliest. Honestly, a spring or summer release looks likely. A fall release would be an unnecessarily long wait. The only way we could see the new season being released in the fall is if Netflix already has a bunch of big shows lined up in the spring and summer. However, we're hoping for a spring 2025 release because we've waited long enough.

Release prediction: spring or summer 2025

We'll get back to you with new information on Ginny and Georgia season 3, so stay tuned to Show Snob!