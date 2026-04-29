Glen Powell says 'everybody's complicit' in Chad Powers season 2

The popular football comedy series Chad Powers was inspired by a quirky character portrayed by Eli Manning on his ESPN+ show Eli’s Places. The quirky, lovable goofball of a football player was so intriguing that he sparked the creation of a television show, but this time it was actor Glen Powell who took on the incognito disguise.

At the end of the first season, Coach Ricky was the only character on the show to learn that Chad Powers was actually Russ Holliday in disguise, and even though she was close to telling her father, Coach Hudson, she kept him in the dark for his own good following a heart attack. Of course Danny also knows, but in Chad Powers season 2, it seems inevitable that more characters will become tangled in the secret that could jeopardize the Catfish's football program.

What's changing in Chad Powers season 2?

At a for-your-consideration event in Los Angeles in April 2026, Glen Powell spoke about what he's most excited for fans to experience going into season 2 and promised that we'll get to spend more time with the show's ensemble of characters.

"I think this is the most talented group of actors that can literally do anything: comedy, drama, and every little nuance in between," Powell said. "I'm so excited for you guys to experience season 2, because we really get to unleash the ensemble and all of their potential."

But when Powell teased what fans can expect from the upcoming batch of episodes, he suggested that there will be more characters brought in on the secret that Chad Powers is a fraud. Powell kept his answers vague but confirmed that "the stakes are higher" in Chad Powers season 2 and that "everybody's invested and everybody's complicit in a completely different way."

He went on to explain that one of the main reasons he was so excited to see the conflicts on the show become so much more complex in season 2 was because it meant there'd be opportunities for so many fantastic performances from the cast.

"It just allows for this group of spectacular performers to just really send it, and it's just really, really exciting," Powell said.

Chad Powers season 2 has already concluded filming after kicking off production in January 2026, and when asked when audiences can expect to be able to watch the new set of episodes, Powell promised that season 2 would be arriving to Hulu and Disney+ "soon." Late winter / early spring filming means there likely won't be a big college football stadium scene in season 2 (at least not one where they've commandeered a real game).

Even though Powell teased that the show is on its way, it seems like we won't be getting new episodes until early Fall 2026. The series is also expected to have 6 episodes again, the same number as last season, and most of the new episodes will likely be released on a weekly schedule again.

All six episodes of Chad Powers season 1 are currently available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.