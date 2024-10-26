Good Omens is getting a third and final season but it's much shorter than you'd think
It's good news and bad news for fans of Good Omens as the show is coming back for season 3. Only it's a very shocking low episode count! Way less than you'd think. We've known for a while that the show was returning, but there have been little updates for months.
The third season hit a roadblock with the 2023 Hollywood strikes. And then, things got worse in the fall when accusations came out over Neil Gaiman, author of the novel the series is based on and writer on the show, being rough with women. While he has acknowledged being with those women, the author claims it was consensual. Gaiman offered to step away from the show in September of 2023.
Despite the delays and controversy surrounding Gaiman, Good Omens season 3 is happening, and production will begin next year. However, instead of a regular season to wrap up the story, it's going to only be one, 90-minute episode to conclude the story, TVLine reports.
So the show is getting a shorter wrap-up than expected. Is that good or bad?
Why a Good Omens movie-length episode send-off may work better
In case you forgot, Good Omens season 2 ended with Aziraphale and Crowley managing to prevent a second Apocalypse from occurring. Angel Gabriela and demon Belezubub had unexpectedly fallen in love and left, leaving Heaven and Hell to bicker over who would take their spots.
Metatron (Derek Jacobi) offered Aziraphale Gabriel's spot running Heaven with the angel offering Crowley a chance to return as well. Crowley confessed he was in love with Aziraphale and kissed him but realized Aziraphale was choosing Heaven and left. Metatron then told Aziraphale the next project was something called "The Second Coming."
So the wrap-up will be focused on this and how our angel and demon leads overcome their feelings. That's a lot of material to work through, which is why fans would hope for a six-episode season rather than a 90-minute episode. Yet, there can be reasons a film-ish version works.
Let's be frank, much of season 2 had padding to it, from the too-long plotline of Gabriel being on Earth to odd segues like the Nazi demons. Many streaming shows suffer from such filler as the show works better, focusing on the relationship of the leads rather than the more outlandish aspects.
It may seem tricky to wrap up this tale in one episode, even if it is 90 minutes long. But it could work. The focus can touch on the whole "Second Coming" aspect while still showing how Crowley and Aziraphale mend their relationship and hopefully get together again. We don't need to crowd it with extraneous plots and characters, just keep it tight on those two and their great bromance.
The loss of Gaiman can be tricky as his unique creative touch made the show special. But Michael Sheen and David Tennant's chemistry can make the story work and the shorter run time is a unique challenge to a more dramatic story rather than dragging it out over six or seven hours.
So, while Good Omens' finale may not be as in-depth as fans want, it could end up bringing the story to a fine close in a big movie-like event to wrap up this delightful fantasy series.
Good Omens seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Prime Video.