TNT's gritty drama series Animal Kingdom is now on Netflix, and it's a must-watch

There are so many crime dramas nowadays, but when you're talking about the best ones, Animal Kingdom should definitely be brought up. If you weren't part of the original Animal Kingdom fanbase during its TNT run, now is the perfect time to dive in, because the entire gritty, intense drama series is finally streaming on Netflix. The streaming giant added the crime drama to its platform on June 1.

Given that Animal Kingdom is a show that Netflix has licensed, it will eventually rotate off the platform. That's why it's imperative to start watching sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, an official departure date has not been announced yet, nor do we know how long Netflix has secured the rights to stream the series.

Once these details are known, we'll be sure to share them right away. But for now, it's best to start your binge session as soon as possible. It would suck to start watching too late and then have the show disappear before you’ve had a chance to see it all. Don't let that happen to you.

Animal Kingdom was created by Jonathan Lisco (Yellowjackets). The crime drama had a series run of six seasons, airing on TNT from 2016 to 2022. In addition, it was adapted from the 2010 Australian film of the same name, which itself was inspired by the real-life Pettingill crime family in Melbourne, Australia.

Finn Cole (Peaky Blinders) starred in the leading role as Joshua “J” Cody, a teenage outsider who moves in with his estranged relatives after his mother’s unexpected passing. As J becomes more entangled in the Cody family’s criminal activities, he finds himself having to navigate a dangerous world filled with shifting loyalties and high-stakes crime. Throughout, he faces ongoing pressure to earn his place in a family dominated by a strong and unpredictable matriarch.

That powerful and unpredictable family head, Janine "Smurf" Cody, was played by Emmy Award-winning actress Ellen Barkin. Barkin's most recent roles were in the Netflix films The Man from Toronto and The Out-Laws, as well as an episode of the comedy-drama Poker Face. Cole and Barkin were joined in the Animal Kingdom cast by other well-known actors, including Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Daniella Alonso, Molly Gordon, Carolina Guerra, and others.

With a total of six installments, each containing about 10 to 13 episodes, there’s plenty to watch and enjoy. As of June 9, Animal Kingdom is one of the most popular shows streaming on Netflix at the moment. It's currently ranked at No. 6 on the streamer's top 10 TV shows list. However, this comes as no surprise because the crime drama will pull you in from the very first episode.

It'll also keep your attention throughout its entire run. That's not usually easy to do with long-running series, but Animal Kingdom manages to maintain its intensity and suspense season after season, making it a standout in the crowded crime drama genre. You absolutely must add this show to your watchlist if you haven't already. And for those who've already seen it, why not dive back in for a rewatch sesh?

All six seasons of Animal Kingdom are streaming on Netflix right now.