Grotesquerie episode 10 (finale) review: I guess we’ll never know!
By Sandy C.
Episode 10 of Grotesquerie, which serves as the season 1 finale, premiered Wednesday, Oct. 30, on FX and is now available to stream on Hulu. If you missed it, please note there are spoilers ahead as we’ll be reviewing that frustrating finale.
Did you believe the Grotesqueriewould season 1 finale would bring you closure and answers? Not if Ryan Murphy has anything to say about it! First, allow me to recap the rollercoaster of feelings I have gone through over the series. I started off enjoying it. I thought the story was more focused than Murphy’s American Horror Story seasons. I also loved the cast, yet enjoyed how it was mostly about Lois (Niecy Nash-Betts). However, by episode 4, I began to lose interest.
The story began to get tangled up in its many plots and characters. Then, we reached episode 7, and everything changed. But for the better? It depends on who you ask, but the majority of comments online tell me that most fans agree this is one of the worst plot twists of the year (possibly of all time?). Seven episodes down, though, I was already invested and had to see it through. Did it pay off? Absolutely not.
What happens in the Grotesquerie season 1 finale?
Episode 10 is a terrible and frustrating finale. It didn’t close the story for any characters. Well, except for Charlie, who is killed. But everyone else? We have more questions than answers. Oh, and as for the main question – who is Grotesquerie? Your guess is as good as mine because this was not answered.
At the crime scene, Lois sits back to take in the crime scene. This time, she doesn’t know the victims, other than Charlie. The woman who accused Marshall of sexual assault is also one of the victims, but Lois didn’t know her. Lois tells the crowd that she knows who did this, instructing them to meet her at her old office in one hour.
Who is it, Lois? Tell us! Solving this mystery is the only reason many of us are still watching! Well, I guess we will never know! Because this is where episode 10 ends and there is no episode 11. That’s all, folks! Will we ever get an answer? Perhaps if Grotesquerie is renewed for a second season, but that’s not official just yet. Honestly, though, do we want an answer? I don’t know about you, but I’m over it. If the series is renewed, I will not be watching. This is such a disappointing series that even Travis Kelce’s fame couldn’t save.