Grotesquerie episode 5 recap: A creepy town and more confusion
The fifth episode of Grotesquerie picks up right after the events of last week, seeing Lois and Sister Megan driving away with the woman they almost hit in the middle of the road. We learn her name is Andrea and as they drop her off at a motel, Lois tells Sister Megan they should stay the night as well considering it's the safest place for them to be right now amid the fire. So where do we go from here? Do Sister Megan and Lois finally find a promising lead? Well, this town is spookier than the two might've realized.
WARNING: Major spoilers for Grotesquerie episode 5 are below.
Lois and Sister Megan book a room at the motel and they meet the woman working at the front desk who has a bruise on her face. Lois tries to help her, thinking someone has been beating her, but she doesn't want her help. Sister Megan wants to go check on Andrea and proceeds to break into the bathroom where she and Lois find bloody paper towels all over the floor. They follow bloody footsteps throughout the property but it's no luck. Lois is uncomfortable and anxious to leave, feeling alarmed that there are multiple abused women around them and the smoke is giving her a migraine.
Chaos in a strange town
Tensions continue to rise between Lois and Sister Megan and they bicker about their methods of coping. Lois gets a phone call from the hospital regarding Marshall while Sister Lois witnesses a car crash in the parking lot. She rushes over to see if everyone's okay and comforts the passengers but is suddenly interrupted by Nick, one of the motel workers, who she sees harassing the woman from the front desk. Sister Megan tries to get help from Lois but she's in search of a phone after getting disconnected from the hospital.
There's definitely something abnormal going on in this town. The woman at the front desk offers Lois a phone but it doesn't seem to work, and she's concerned when she sees another bruise on her face. Shots then begin to fire and Lois grabs her shotgun, telling Sister Megan that Grotesquerie is there to hunt them down. The two ladies argue about what their strategy should be before overhearing a woman outside in need of help. They go look and see Nick pointing a gun at Andrea. A truck then pulls up and a man gets out, which prompts Lois to start shooting. The man carries Andrea away and puts her in his truck, and while Nick, Lois, and Sister Megan try to stop him, he gets away. Sister Megan then realizes she's been shot before falling to the ground.
Sister Megan is shot
Sister Megan is rushed to the hospital and Lois sits by her side as Father Charlie comes to visit. Lois says the doctors don't want to give them any false hope, meaning they don't know if Sister Megan will be okay. Father Charlie becomes frustrated, looking for answers that Lois doesn't have. He accuses Lois of using Sister Megan for bait and tells her to leave. Surprisingly, she listens. She is then greeted by Detective Hanover in the hallway who's a few steps ahead of her.
Hanover has a list of suspects who could have it out for Lois, though none of them seem to be a fit — besides one. A woman named Gloria was released from prison around the time the murders began, which alarms Lois. Could she be Grotesquerie?
Later on, Lois wakes up on the floor of her bedroom to a phone call about more murders. She arrives at the scene, a maternity house attached to a church, and inside she sees a woman's dead body along with a message for her written in blood on the wall. The police officer, Jack, breaks the news that they're off the case, but that's not something Lois is willing to accept. She says they will work until they're fired.
Another murder and more strange occurrences — but who is Grotesquerie?
Jack then receives a phone call which leads Lois to a house of kids and another police officer. She's told the kids were left alone after a man came to pick up their mom the night prior, and Lois is offended she was called to babysit. But once she starts talking to the children, she learns some interesting things. The young girl tells Lois that her mom is pregnant and cries when Lois asks her to tell her about the man her mom was with. Lois feels like this could be a lead.
Lois walks around outside and is alarmed to find a woman crying, holding a bloody baby. Lois tries to calm the woman down and takes the baby from her. "He's coming," the woman repeatedly tells Lois. And with that, the episode is over!
We still aren't that close to finding out the true identity of Grotesquerie about halfway through the new series, and I'm hoping the back half will be a bit more eventful. Continue watching Grotesquerie every Wednesday night on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu.