Grotesquerie season 1 finale: When is the last episode of Grotesquerie?
By Sandy C.
Last week, FX’s Grotesquerie threw us for a loop with one of the biggest plot twists of the year. Now, make no mistake…I said it’s one of the biggest plot twists, not one of the best plot twists. Just because the spin on a story is huge does not make it a great one. In this case, Grotesquerie episode 7, titled “Unplugged,” failed to impress in my book.
From what I read on social media, the majority of viewers agree with me. We have spent seven episodes following a story that turned out to be a dream. And now, we have one episode left and so much to cover, so many questions! Will Grotesquerie be able to win us back?
That’s right, after the double episode night on Oct. 23, there is only one left! Grotesquerie is set to feature a total of 10 episodes. At the time of this writing, nine have been released (and it’s been a wild, random release format, too). Episode 10 premieres on FX on Oct. 30. It will be available to stream on Hulu the following day on Halloween, Oct. 31.
Grotesquerie season 1 ends on October 30 with episode 10
Do you think we will get all of our questions answered? What was the real purpose of Lois’ (Niecy Nash-Betts) dream? Are you going to tune in to learn what happens in the story or has the series lost you beyond the point of return?
Speaking of return, will Grotesquerie get a second season? FX has not officially renewed the series at this time, but it likely will. Grotesquerie could be Ryan Murphy’s next anthology series. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, FX Chairman of FX Content and FX Productions, John Landgraf, commented that:
"We’re definitely considering doing more because, as you’ll see at the end, it’s like a series of Russian nesting dolls…"
Landgraf goes on to tease that not everything is as it seems. It sounds like there could be a story within a story. As soon as we learn more about a possible second season, we’ll let you know!
Grotesquerie stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Micaela Diamond, Raven Goodwin, Travis Kelce, and others.