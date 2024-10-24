Grotesquerie went from horror thriller to family drama (speedy episode 8 and episode 9 recap)
By Sandy C.
Long gone are our weekly doses of horror and thrills from Grotesquerie. What began as one of the most engaging, gruesome, and creepy horrors in the genre, slowly became a family drama. And that’s not really what we signed up for.
Spoilers ahead! If you must, go stream any episodes you may have missed as there are spoilers ahead.
Lois is awake. She is out of her coma and learning to walk and regain mobility. Fascinated by her dreams and recovery are Dr. Witticomb and Dr. Smythe. The former visits Lois’ (Niecy Nash) daughter, Meritt (Raven Goodwin), for her help with research he is doing on her mother’s case. He shares with Meritt that Lois was very well aware of her dreams, and Dr. Witticomb believes he can find a way to awaken people in a coma.
The doctor begins to interview people close to Lois, starting with Megan (Micaela Diamond). Dr. Witticomb’s objective is to connect Lois’ dreams to reality. Why did Megan start off as Lois’ friend only to end up the villain? Because Lois began as Megan’s mentor, but Lois believed that Megan was after her job.
Episode 8 continues to make connections between the characters Lois made up in her dreams and the people in her life. These are connections we really don’t care about. Well, at least, I don’t. But that’s what we get throughout episode 8 and almost the entirety of episode 9, with the exception of the last 15 minutes.
Towards the end of episode 9, Megan calls Lois in a panic to join her at a crime scene. This is a crime scene Lois knows all too well. The first one we saw when the show began. Yes, that poor family with the boiling pot. What is going on? Is there a copycat? If so, it has to be someone who knows about Lois’ dreams.
Later, Lois arrives at Megan’s hotel. We see the dark orange haze from the first several episodes. Is Lois dreaming again? What is happening here? Lois is as confused as we are and asks Megan to cut her to see if she bleeds. She does and goes to the bathroom to clean up. Megan’s ex-boyfriend Justin breaks in and starts throwing Megan around. Lois comes out of the bathroom with her gun and ends up shooting Justin, killing him.
There's only one episode left. How will Grotesquerie wrap things up? Do you have high expectations?