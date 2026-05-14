Harrison Ford just shared Shrinking season 4 news fans will love

Shrinking season 3 came to an end this spring on Apple TV, but Harrison Ford, who stars as Paul in the hit series, is already dropping some big news about Shrinking season 4.

While speaking to Variety at an event for his new beverage, a Glenmorangie limited-edition Highland single malt Scotch whisky, Ford revealed production on Shrinking season 4 will be starting soon.

That's obviously incredible news for fans of the series. It likely means that the gap between season 3 and season 4 is going to be shorter than originally expected.

Unfortunately, we're still looking at a decent wait between seasons, but there's no doubt Shrinking season 4 will premiere on Apple TV in 2027. It's just a matter of when.

Shrinking season 3 premiered on Jan. 28, 2026, about 15 months after season 2 premiered in October 2024. We're looking at a similarly sized gap for the new season. Based on production starting this spring, it will likely continue filming throughout the summer and wrap in August or September. That should put the new season on Apple TV by March or April 2027 if all goes well.

Ford also had more good news for Shrinking season 4 fans!

Shrinking season 3 - Credit: Apple TV

Shrinking season 4 will be the longest season yet

In addition to revealing the good news about the cast and crew starting production, Ford shared a big nugget of news about season 4.

"We have 12 episodes to do,” Ford told Variety.

That's an additional episode in season 4 compared to Shrinking seasons 3's 11 episodes. And, it's tied with the second season as the longest season of the series at 12 episodes. The first season of Shrinking was only 10 episodes.

So, that's even more good news for fans of the series, of course! I can't wait to see what Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein are cooking up for Shrinking season 4.

Remember, at the end of season 3, everyone kind of went their separate ways. Paul moved to Connecticut to be closer to his family. Alice (Lukita Maxwell) went to college on the East Coast, leaving Jimmy alone. Sean (Luke Tennie) moved out, too, so Jimmy really is alone.

Brian (Michael Urie) and Charlie (Devin Kawaoka) moved away, too, for a shorter time, but they could be back in California by the time we meet these characters in season 4. Liz (Christa Miller) and Derek (Ted McGinley) went on a European vacation, while Gaby (Jessica Williams) and Derrick (Damon Wayans Jr.) got engaged.

Then, Jimmy and Sofi (Cobie Smulders) started dating in the season 3 finale, as well. So, there are a lot of stories in motion, and I can't wait to see how it all comes together.

Lawrence did confirm that there will be a big time jump after the season 3 finale, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

"I don’t want to spoil too much, but we’ve always done a couple month jump from season to season, at most, because we have these continual stories. One of the funny things for us was to say that it’s like Groundhog Day. If anybody took the time to look at how long the show was, the show always takes place over like three weeks or a month. So this [jump to season four] will definitely be significant and beyond a year or two."

So, when we catch back up with these characters, a lot is going to have changed in their lives, and that's super exciting to see.

We'll let you know more about Shrinking season 4 when we find out! This is all very good news, though.