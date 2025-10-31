Hazbin Hotel season 2 spisode 1 recap: Charlie faces Hell’s fallout in a devilish return

Hazbin Hotel season 2 opens with our favorite underworld correspondents Katie Killjoy & Tom Trench recapping the battle. They also shed some speculation that no one knows what Heaven's next move will be. They also revealed that, potentially, Charlie may have an insatiable bloodlust now that she’s taken down some angels.

This leads into an advertisement for VoxTek owned by the TV Demon and Alastor antagonist Vox, a clear allusion that he will be an immediate part of the season 2 conflict.

This idea is immediately reinforced when we cut to the new and improved Hazbin Hotel and see Alastor angrily looking at his broken microphone, damaged in the battle. Meanwhile, Vaggie is checking in new guests and testing out new names for herself. Alastor is antagonizing Lucifer, Husk is serving drinks, and Angel is enjoying being the resident celebrity. Slow as it is, we do see everyone making progress.

Vaggie goes to find Charlie and sees she is keeping Sir Pentious’ Egg Boiz' company now that he is presumed eternally dead. Charlie is clearly processing what happened in the battle and what Hell’s next steps should be moving forward.

At the TV station, Vox tells Katie Killjoy that news is supposed to be scary. Touting the success of Charlie is the wrong angle. He’ll soon provide a headline that will shake up Hell and the Morningstar family.

Back at the hotel, Charlie is being swarmed by the press when she comes across Baxter, voiced by Kevin Del Aguila. He appears to be an anthropomorphic anglerfish and some kind of mad scientist, intending to be a guest at the hotel. Charlie instantly projects her guilty conscience about Pentious onto Baxter, who makes it very clear he is there to disprove the idea of redemption.

Charlie breaks into song, trying to excite people about the prospect of being helped by the hotel. Unfortunately, it sends a few away and directly into the hands of Vox. Vox and the V’s sing about the Faustian bargains they can make with those in Hell for the simple price of sinners' souls. The two songs merge, showing the stark contrast between Charlie trying to redeem and the V’s trying to exploit.

The press continue to hound Charlie when Vaggie realizes most of the people there aren’t interested in redemption. A lot of the people checking in think they’re being enlisted into an angel offing army. While Charlie flounders to try and rally everyone on the side of redemption, Alastor refuses to help and people begin praising Nifty for her role in taking down Adam.

Our favorite short king, Lucifer, steps in to help the situation, which results in him actually just poofing himself and Charlie away. Lucifer and Charlie appear in a rubber duck filled version of Charlie’s suite.

Charlie opens up about how she wishes she could be the kind of leader her mother Lilith, the first woman, was before she disappeared. We the audience know that Lilith made a deal with Adam and is relaxing on a beach in Heaven. The way Lucifer behaves suggests he may know more than he’s leading on, but he assures Charlie she would be proud of the woman Charlie is becoming. In her private time, Charlie tries calling her mom but is blatantly ignored. She reveals her apprehension and shares that she and Lucifer are on speaking terms again.

Back at the V’s HQ, we meet Vox’s pet shark, clearly a large weapon that will come into play later, as the V’s come together for a meeting. They intend to use Hell’s new hope and knowledge that angels can be killed to start an uprising and lay siege to Heaven. A bit of Vox’s backstory is revealed. He was a cult leader! Employing these manipulative skills, he convinces Velvette and Valentino that they could usurp everyone and be gods.

Not one to quit, Charlie goes down to the lobby and kicks out everyone who is not seeking redemption. After one final push to convince people, almost everyone leaves. The obvious new resident remaining is Baxter. Charlie explains that his experiment will only be valid if he actually puts forth the effort she needs from him as a guest.

In the classically empty hotel, Vaggie goes to Charlie and asks about a new name, Vanessa. Another big no. Charlie openly mourns Pentious, and Vaggie offers to take on more of the load at the hotel so Charlie can grieve properly. This ends with yet another name possibility, Vazzy, which is another big no. The couple go to watch the nightly news with our favorite Pentagram City correspondents. They report that Charlie is the largest threat to Hell. Charlie is accused of forcing demons to comply with her puritanical vision. But fear not sinners, the V’s are here. We can all trust them.

As Vaggie goes to get Charlie a drink, an angelic portal opens and out pops Emily.

Emily is the younger seraphim who befriended Charlie last season. She reports that Heaven is on lockdown and scared of a Hell uprising. Most importantly, she confirms to Charlie the redemption is real! Sir Pentious is Heaven's latest arrival. Just as quickly as she appeared, Em vanishes, leaving Charlie in a panic of information overload.

Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 2 is already available to stream on Prime Video. Catch double-episode releases of Hazbin Hotel every Wednesday.