HBO's Harry Potter show casts the Malfoys and nine more iconic characters

HBO's Harry Potter series announced more iconic characters that include the Malfoys and the Dursleys, plus many more familiar names. After Tom Felton surprised fans by reprising his Harry Potter role on Broadway, we began wondering who would fill his role in the new show. Our question was answered with new casting announcements on June 9.

Although HBO promises to make this a genuine and honest adaptation of the books, fans are still hesitant, while others are excited. Whether you're for the series or against it, the show is sticking to age-accurate actors as they fill the cast, and so far, it isn't looking too bad.

Molly Weasley - Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley. Malfoy family members - Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy and Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy. Hogwarts students - Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown. Dursley parents - Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley and Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley. Cornelius Fudge - Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge

Nine more actors join HBO's Harry Potter series

Following the announcement of the golden trio roles, I began wondering who would play their villains, Draco Malfoy and Lord Voldemort. However, the most significant role isn't filled; we have an actor for Draco. Along with the first year Slytherin, his father, a few classmates, and the Dursleys are set to appear on our screens in 2026, with filming starting this summer.

HBO announced nine new cast members: Katherine Parkinson (Molly Weasley), Lox Pratt (Draco Malfoy), Jonny Fylnn (Lucius Malfoy), Leo Earley (Seamus Finnigan), Alessia Leoni (Parvati Patil), Sienna Moosah (Lavender Brown), Bel Powley (Pentunia Dursley), Daniel Rigby (Vernon Durseley), and Bertie Carvel (Cornelius Fudge).

The newly announced cast joins the Hogwarts Professors: Paapa Essiedu (Professor Snape), John Lithgow (Head Master Dumbledore), Janet McTeer (Professor Minerva McGonagall), Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid), Luke Thallon (Quirrell), along with Paul Whitehouse as the caretaker, Argus Filch. The golden trio was sorted into Hogwarts as first years: Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stnaton (Hermione Granger), and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley).

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Diagon Alley Red Carpet Arrivals | Handout/GettyImages

Obviously, no one can replace the cast of the Harry Potter films for long-time fans, but HBO isn't doing too badly filling out their cast so far. I do love the girl they picked for Hermione. A TikTok video surfaced with a 22-second clip of Arabella Stanton reading a few lines as Hermione, and she was spot on

The fans of the movie franchise need to give the new cast a chance to shine before counting them out. As the TikTok creator said about Stanton's clip, "This show is for the new generations who are going to grow up with it." It's not a homage to the longtime fans, but a way to bring in new generations into the Harry Potter world.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about the Harry Potter series on HBO.