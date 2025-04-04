Last call! 5 HBO shows are leaving Netflix in the US this summer and fall

You’d best binge on some HBO shows on Netflix, as several will be leaving the streamer this summer and fall!

HBO and Netflix have had an up-and-down relationship over the years. HBO was okay with licensing some of their original shows to the streamer but obviously wanted to keep some bigger ones on HBO itself. The coming of Max means HBO doesn’t need Netflix as much.

2023 saw a new deal premiering several HBO shows on Netflix, but it looks like that agreement is coming to an end. There is a chance it could be renewed, so some of these stay after all, which is common for streamers. However, per What’s On Netflix, here’s a quick look at the five HBO shows that may be leaving Netflix this summer.

Insecure season 5

Insecure seasons 1-5 (departure date: July 3)

Created by Issa Rae, this critically acclaimed comedy stars Rae and Yvonne Orji as best friends navigating modern life. The show has won massive praise for its realistic takes on African-American life with some great storytelling and wonderful romances. The five seasons flow very well, and the series finale wraps it up nicely. With so much acclaim (including multiple Emmy nominations), it’s a good time to binge one of HBO’s better recent comedies.

Ballers Episode 44 (season 5, episode 6), debut 9/29/19: Dwayne Johnson. photo: Jeff Daly/HBO

Ballers seasons 1-5 (departure date: Aug. 15)

In between his busy movie career and occasional WWE appearances, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also starred in this comedy. He plays Spencer Stasmore, a former top football player who lost almost everything due to bad investments. He thus works as a consultant and financial manager to help younger players avoid his mistakes.

The show nicely utilizes Johnson’s star power and comedy well, along with cameos from real NFL players. There’s good supporting turns from Rob Corddry and John David Washington, and Johnson tones it down a bit for a starring role. It’s a fun sports comedy that should be checked out.

Band Of Brothers Movie Still | Getty Images/GettyImages

Band of Brothers (departure date: Sept. 15)

Almost 25 years after it aired, this stunning miniseries (produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks) remains one of the greatest World War II shows ever made. Following the exploits of the famed “Easy Company,” the series follows the path of these soldiers from training to operations in Europe. From D-Day to the Battle of the Bulge to the terrors of the concentration camps, we see them survive this horrible conflict.

The cast is stellar, with now-famous names like Damien Lewis, Tom Hardy, Michael Fassbender, Stephen Graham, and more. The winner of both Emmys and Golden Globes for Best Miniseries, any historian or drama fan will want to binge this before it’s gone.

"The Pacific" Miniseries - Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet | Jesse Grant/GettyImages

The Pacific (departure date: Sept. 15)

The counterpart to Band of Brothers examines the other side of the war. Unlike Band of Brothers, this features three soldiers in three different regiments, thus a wider look at the Pacific war. That allows a bigger focus on famous battles in Guadalcanal, Iwo Jima, and Tokyo. The series carries the same frantic filmmaking that puts you right in the middle of the action.

While the cast of The Pacific isn’t as famous as Band of Brothers, it’s still a top-notch group of actors who captivate and make the story even more real. As with Band, real-life veterans talk of the war and it’s a wonderful companion piece that was also a fine Emmy-winning WWII drama.

Six Feet Under Gets 23 Emmy Nominations | Getty Images/GettyImages

Six Feet Under (departure date: Nov. 1)

One of HBO’s best-ever dark comedies, Six Feet Under examines the Fisher family, who run a funeral home. Each episode opens with someone dying and the Fishers handling the funeral while also dealing with their very complex lives. It’s naturally dark yet has some lovely heart and even humor that makes it shine.

Also helping is that incredible cast: Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Rachel Griffiths, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose, Matthew St. Patrick, and Freddy Rodriguez. Combine this with some fantastic guest stars, from Kathy Bates to Catherine O’Hara to James Cromwell and more, and it’s a feast for great acting. The finale is one of the best in TV history and so should be binged before it leaves Netflix.