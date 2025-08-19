Heartland might be leaving Netflix next month

Netflix is home to many shows that can be heartwarming at times and very emotional at other moments. One of those shows is Heartland, which has been streaming on Netflix US for over a decade.

Heartland is a popular long-running Canadian family drama series that still currently airs on CBC in Canada. There are 18 seasons so far, with a nineteenth season in the works. Heartland season 19 is set to start airing on CBC sometime this fall. However, Netflix US will not be streaming the new season at that time.

In fact, the streaming giant doesn't even have access to seasons 17 and 18. Netflix US only carries seasons 1 through 16. For those who aren’t aware, the streamer licenses the show, and new seasons usually arrive well after they finish airing on CBC. While it was initially expected that Netflix US would eventually get seasons 17 and 18 like it had with previous ones, that might not be the case anymore. The same goes for the upcoming nineteenth season. Why? Don't worry, we shared the reason right below.

Heartland might be removed from Netflix US soon

According to What's on Netflix, the streaming giant posted a notice on the Heartland title page in July 2025, stating seasons 1 to 16 would be removed from the platform on Aug. 1, 2025, with July 31 as the last day to watch. However, when Aug. 1 arrived, the show wasn’t removed.

While an exact reason hasn't been given, What's on Netflix believes a last-minute licensing deal was made to keep Heartland on Netflix US temporarily. The news outlet thinks that Netflix US signed on for a one-month extension, keeping Heartland available at least through Sept. 1, 2025.

In other words, fans can still stream seasons 1 through 16 on Netflix US for now. However, the show’s long-term presence on the platform remains uncertain. Maybe we'll see the streamer renew its deal again once we near the end of August, and possibly for a more extended period. But the chances of Netflix US eventually receiving seasons 17, 18, and 19 appear slim at the moment.

The only way you can currently watch Heartland seasons 17 and 18 is through the UP Faith & Family streaming service. The nineteenth season is also expected to eventually stream on there after it finishes airing on CBC.

All 16 seasons of Heartland are available to stream on Netflix US.

More on Show Snob: