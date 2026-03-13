Here's the release schedule for new episodes of The Madison on Paramount+

The Madison marks a brand-new chapter for Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, as the Paramount+ family drama series makes its long-awaited premiere. Originally intended to be a spinoff of the wildly popular Western drama series, the new drama isn't related to the beloved franchise and stands on its own, completely unrelated to the world of the Duttons.

Academy Award nominee Michelle Pfeiffer stars in The Madison as Stacy Clyburn, the matriarch of the Clyburn family, who moved from New York City to the Madison River Valley in Montana. While much of the show's premise has been kept under wraps until the show's premiere, the series explores the Clyburn family dynamics in the wake of a tragedy shakes their various connections.

Rather than streaming on Paramount+ on a weekday or Sunday night like most original series, The Madison features a unique release schedule for its six episodes. The series premieres on Saturday, March 14, 2026 with its first three episodes. Yes, you read that correctly: Saturday! The second half of the season won't be release weekly. On Saturday, March 21, the final six episodes are released.

Take a closer look at the full release schedule for The Madison below:

Episode # Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 "Pilot" Saturday, March 14 Episode 2 "Let the Land Hold Me" Saturday, March 14 Episode 3 "Watch Her Fall" Saturday, March 14 Episode 4 "Tomorrow Is Goodbye" Saturday, March 21 Episode 5 "No Name and a New Dream" Saturday, March 21 Episode 6 "I Give Me Permission" Saturday, March 21

What time does The Madison release on Paramount+?

Since the episodes releasing on Saturdays might already be throwing some viewers off, you're probably wondering what time The Madison will be released on Paramount+. If you're expecting the episodes to release at a specific time during primetime, don't worry. You don't have to be home at 9 p.m. on a Saturday night to watch the latest episodes — unless you want to be.

Paramount+ is expected to release the two three-episode batches on Saturday, March 14 and Saturday, March 21 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. It's unlikely that anyone will be staying up that late or waking up that early to watch the episodes as soon as they're released. That's a long Friday night and an early Saturday morning! But the three-episode drops make for a great Saturday night binge!

Here's when The Madison releases new episodes in United States time zones:

Hawaii: 10:00 p.m. HST on Friday, March 13/20

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKST on Friday, March 13/20

West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT on Saturday, March 14/21

Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Saturday, March 14/21

Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT on Saturday, March 14/21

East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 14/21

Because of the show's Taylor Sheridan connection and its Oscar-nominated star, The Madison will surely be the talk of the town and a possible awards contender in the future. In addition to Pfeiffer, the series also stars Kurt Russell, Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Alaina Pollack, and Danielle Vasinova.

Currently, the series hasn't been described as a limited series, so it's possible that if the ratings are high enough and the show receives acclaim, a second season could be in the cards. The events of the season 1 finale could also play into that decision, but it's hard to believe that a show with this much going for it creatively won't become a success.

Watch the trailer below and don't miss new episodes on Saturday, March 14 and 21 on Paramount+!