Here's when The Righteous Gemstones epic series finale airs

We still can hardly believe it. After four incredible seasons, The Righteous Gemstones is finally about to come to an end on HBO. This means no more outrageous antics, family feuds, and wild drama from the Gemstone clan. How will we ever cope without their larger-than-life personalities and constant bickering and chaos? We've gotten to know and love (and sometimes loathe) each member of the Gemstone family, and now it's time to say goodbye. Although this doesn't seem right, it looks like we don't have a choice. The Righteous Gemstones' final episode is upon us, and we just know it's going to end with a bang!

The Righteous Gemstones is a comedy TV series created by Danny McBride. It revolves around the affluent, and wildly dysfunctional Gemstone family, who operate a massive and corrupt megachurch in South Carolina. Despite portraying themselves as virtuous and holy, the family is notorious for their lavish lifestyles, greed, and manipulation. The series follows the Gemstone family as they navigate personal scandals, family conflicts, moral missteps, and power struggles, all while attempting to hold onto their renowned religious empire.

The main characters consist of Eli Gemstone (John Goodman), the family patriarch, along with his three adult children: Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam DeVine), as well as their respective significant others and associates. The fourth and final season showcases the personal and familial challenges faced by the Gemstone children as they continue to fight to hold onto Gemstone Ministries. The season also delves into the backstory of the Gemstone family empire, revealing how Eli Gemstone transitioned from a criminal to a preacher. With one more episode to go, it'll be interesting to see how each Gemstone family member's story wraps up.

The Righteous Gemstones Production Still | HBO

The Righteous Gemstones series finale release date and time

Since the premiere of The Righteous Gemstones season 4 on March 9, a new episode has aired on HBO and streamed on Max every Sunday night. This schedule will continue for the series finale, which is titled "That Man of God May Be Complete." The ninth and final episode of the last season is set to air on HBO and stream on Max on Sunday, May 4, 2025. The episode is expected to be available at 10:00 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. CT/7:00 p.m. PT on this date.

Now that you know the release date and time for The Righteous Gemstones series finale, all that’s left to do is get ready for what will surely be an epic conclusion. Whether you’ve been watching from the very beginning or just caught up, you won’t want to miss how it all ends for the most outrageous televangelist family on TV!