Hightown finally gets second life on Netflix this summer after Starz removal

If you’re missing Hightown on Starz, there’s excellent news for where you can now find the underrated crime drama!

One of the biggest annoyances of streaming channels is the tendency they have to remove shows, often with little to no warning. It’s complex due to rights issues, licensing fees, and other factors, which is why places from Netflix to Tubi can often have shows vanish and later return or move to another streamer.

It’s easy to think that a show made for a specific channel would always stay on that channel/streamer. That’s not the case, as some streamers and cable channels have taken to dropping shows so they won’t have to pay off licensing rights. That means channels like HBO MAX or Disney+ can drop several of their original series and leave them in limbo for watchers.

Such a case has been Starz. The cable channel offers a variety of original programming on its streaming service, as well as sharing some content with Netflix and Tubi. That’s why it was shocking when, in March of 2024, it removed all three seasons of the crime show Hightown just after the series was canceled.

There was no official reason provided for the removal as other long-ended Starz shows remain on the streamer. It’s left fans of the show devoid of being able to watch it while denying newer viewers a chance. Thankfully, that’s changing as it’s confirmed Hightown will now premiere all three seasons on Netflix on July 23. That’s a great thing for those who can enjoy his underrated crime drama!

Hightown Season 1 - Courtesy of Starz/Jojo Whilden

Hightown coming to Netflix in July 2025

Created by Rebecca Cutter, Hightown is set in the coastal town of Provincetown, Massachusetts. Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund) is an agent for the National Marine Fisheries Service, making her job patrolling the waters around the town, keeping an eye out for illegal fishing and the like.

Jackie also happens to be a hard-drinking, drug-using total mess who, in her opening scene, is waking up after a party with no idea who the woman she’s sharing a bed with is. She literally stumbles onto the body of a dead woman on the beach and, despite facing losing her badge and going to AA, is drawn to investigate. That soon puts her in the midst of a case involving drug cartels and dirty cops.

The show co-stars Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, Atkins Estimond, Amaury Nolasco, and Dohn Norwood. It began in 2020 with the following two seasons putting Jackie onto a different season-long case, while continuing to handle her various problems with the third season wrapping things up.

At just 25 episodes, the series is a great binge and makes for some compelling viewing. Raymund is terrific as Jackie, showing what a mess the woman is even as she tries to get at the truth. The townspeople shine nicely with their various quirks and the stories are packed with major twists.

The show never quite got its due from audiences and Starz did it no favors removing it so fast. Thankfully, Netflix is giving you a chance to catch up on it and let Hightown find the acclaim it deserves! Don't miss all three seasons Hightown when it begins streaming on Netflix on July 23!

More streaming TV news and updates from Show Snob: