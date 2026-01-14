Hijack season 2 episode 1 recap: Sam flips the script in shocking premiere

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Sam Nelson (Idris Elba). The first season of Hijack, which took place on a plane for seven tense episodes, dropped in the summer of 2023. It seemed like the ideal kind of limited series. It had a good cast, a decent hook, and plenty of drama. The first season's story wrapped up nicely with something of a happy ending.

But, that didn’t turn out to be the end. Now, more than two years later, Sam is back. This time the action has moved from the air to a train in Germany. But that’s not the only thing that’s changed.

Spoilers below for Hijack season 2 episode 1, “Signal.”

Sam’s back

As we pick up, it’s been a few years. Sam wears it like a heaviness on his face, but it’s unclear why. He’s in Berlin, and it’s a snowy scene. He’s heading somewhere—or at least has something on his mind—as he boards a commuter train, the U5. Along the way, he runs into Mei Tan (Jasmine Bayes), who recognizes him from a previous deal. She wants to strike up a conversation, but Sam is a little too distracted.

Perhaps it’s understandable given his past, but Sam seems focused on everything that’s going on. He watches a man with a backpack and a hood enter the train. He follows the man and confronts him near the uniformed officers on the train. It doesn’t go well, but the cops take over.

Soon, they confront the man, and at the next stop all three of them exit. It feels like a case of Sam being overly cautious, but could it be more? Either way, it’s foreboding that the police are now off the train as it speeds on ahead. But Sam isn’t the only one on the train who is struggling.

Conductor on edge

In the pilot’s seat, Otto (Christian Nathe) is not having a great day. He’s nervous and edgy. Finally, he calls control (Lisa Vicari) and asks for a bathroom stop. At the next stop, he hops off and rushes quickly to the bathroom. Sam is among the passengers that clocks the strange behavior.

Turns out it isn’t a case of upset stomach but upset conscience that has Otto on edge. He quickly tries to make a call, but there is no answer. He leaves a message that he’s no longer okay with what’s about to happen. He knows something that’s going on, or is a part of some plot. But her returns to his seat and gets the train going.

Still, he’s roused suspicion. The official at the station calls control and suggests he be relieved. When control, who herself is pulling a double now, gives him the news, Otto resists. He blows through the red light and plows further ahead. He is on a mission, and he won’t allow himself to be replaced, even if he has misgivings about what’s about to happen.

Train off the rails

His accomplice is working on the tracks, and Otto is increasing speed. He is taking the train somewhere different despite his misgivings. He blasts through the next stop and is off to the races. The train, full of passengers, are uneasy. But Sam is making his way to the pilot’s car. He knocks on the door but gets no answer.

As the train reaches a switch that pushes it on the wrong track, Sam reaches into his pocket and pulls out keys. He enters the car and asks the conductor what he’s doing. The conductor pleads his case, saying he wants to leave as Sam slams the train to a halt. Sam stops him and forces him to stay. When he asks why, Sam shares that it’s because he’s hijacking this train.

Hijack season 2 episode 1 review

As you’d expect, this week’s premier is about setting the stage for what’s to come. We’re introduced to a lot of new faces in new places, few that we really get to know. We just know some of the people who are aboard the train, in the control room, and out in the world that will be important. And we get some indications there is more going on here, which makes some sense. Sam’s ex-wife, Marsha (Christine Adams), is in seclusion. It’s the anniversary of something dark, seemingly indicating their son is dead.

Sam was supposed to have a meeting at the embassy. Supposedly, it has to do with the person responsible for the plane incident. In the years since we last saw him, something went wrong. There is more to the story—more that will be teased out in future episodes. It’s clear that’s led him to flip the script and become the aggressor, seemingly as part of a bigger plan. The premiere primes the pump, and hopefully, answers are coming quickly.

Hijack streams on Apple TV on Wednesdays. Check back next week as we recap all the action of the episodes right here.