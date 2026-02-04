Hijack season 2 episode 4 recap: One step forward, two steps back

This second season of Hijack on Apple TV has been a big like a dance. As we move forward, new events put our leads back on their heels.

Hijack season 2 episode 4,“Switch,” is no different. It finds Sam (Idris Elba) reeling after his loss of control, but can he find a way to get a leg up? .

Marsha in the woods

We left with Marsha (Christine Adams) attempting to confront the man in the car sent to spy on her. She approached with an axe and swung. But, as it turns out, he’s not part of the terrorist plot. He was sent by Daniel (Max Beesley) to keep an eye on her. Marsha doesn’t appreciate the gesture and doesn’t appreciate having her private time of reflection interrupted.

Daniel has good reason. He uses his contacts to try and get additional information. Soon, he discovers that Sam is the one pulling the strings, trying to get to John Bailey-Brown (Ian Burfield). That puts Daniel on alert. While he hopes to go and provide the intelligence community some insight, he calls his man to get Marsha out and to safety, correctly guessing she’s in trouble.

Turns out, he’s too late. As his man goes to make a move, we learn that it’s the neighbors, who Marsha never suspected, that are part of the plot. They dispatch with Daniel’s man, leaving Marsha in terrible danger once again.

The hunt for a killer

Back on the train, Sam is reeling. He and Otto (Christian Nathe) are struggling with the death of Freddie (Albrecht Schuch) and what it might mean. Otto is spinning out, but Sam regains composure. Since everyone saw the body, the cat’s out of the bag. He lets the train know about the hijack and the bomb, hoping to keep control.

Idris Elba in "Hijack," now streaming on Apple TV - Credit: Apple TV

Sam goes through the cabin and gets the passengers to dump their phones. When he comes across Mei (Jasmine Bayes), she makes it clear she doesn’t believe Sam’s a killer. She wants to help, but Sam can’t risk losing any more people. He gruffly tells her to stand down, but she’s not inclined to listen.

Mei locks on to Lukas (Felix Mayr), a passenger with a cut who appears to be hiding something. He gets aid from the only medic on the train, Jess (Karima McAdams), but Mei is sure he’s hiding something. Despite Sam’s repeated warnings, she starts to investigate. That leads her to a hidden bag. But it turns out Lukas is merely a drug dealer who was trying to hide his stash. It’s a bad lead that did little but waste time. It doesn’t seem like Mei will be put off by her failure because she knows something else is going on.

Meanwhile, Sam hatches his own plan. He pulls the USB with the footage from the cab, but Otto tells him it’s encrypted. Sam has to find a way to get it off the train and back to the control center. He finds his plan when he spots a sick baby. He agrees to make a trade: the baby for the fixed location of receiving John Bailey-Brown.

Sam grabs the baby’s bottle and uses it to smuggle information out. He can’t let anyone else off the train, so he uses Jess to escort the baby. That turns out to work out in more ways than he imagined, as Sam spots a clue indicating she might be the plant on the train working with the terrorists and might be the one who killed Freddie.

Sam also successfully delivers the baby and the bottle. Now to hope that the message gets through, and he can get a leg up in time.

Thoughts on Hijack season 2 episode 4

The first season of Hijack was at its best when Sam was using his skills to piece together the mystery and get ahead of things.

So far, he’s seemingly been playing defense and catch-up this season. But in this episode, he’s finally able to get ahead and form a plan to get the right information out to the right people. That’s an exciting turn as we hit the middle of the season, and I’m excited to see where we go next.

Hijack streams on Wednesdays on Apple TV. Check back next week as we continue to recap all the action in each episode right here.